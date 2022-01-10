Kokomo’s boys basketball team topped Fort Wayne Northrop in a 67-66 nail-biter Saturday night at Fort Wayne.
The teams battled through 15 lead changes and 14 ties. Northrop led 12-9 after the first quarter and the teams went into halftime knotted at 27-all. The Bruins went up 36-29 in the third quarter for the game’s biggest lead, but the Kats fought back and it was tied 46-all at the end of the quarter.
Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy hit a jumper with less than 10 seconds in the fourth quarter for the last lead change and the win.
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga had a monster double-double of 28 points and 24 rebounds, breaking the Wildkats’ modern-day record (since 1986) for single-game rebounds. The 6-foot-10 sophomore took eight offensive boards.
Bidunga made 12 of 16 shots from the field. Defensively, he blocked seven shots.
Also for the Kats (9-4), Shayne Spear had 12 points and Bellamy had 10 points. Spear, Bellamy and Jace Rayl had three assists apiece.
Jalen Jackson led Northrop (6-7) with 36 points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Kokomo visits Harrison on Friday for a North Central Conference game. The Kats lead the conference at 3-0. Anderson is second at 1-0 and all the other teams have at least one loss.
WESTERN 64, LOGAN 34
The Panthers rolled past the visiting Berries for their 10th straight win. Western led 14-6 after the first quarter and 27-14 at halftime, then delivered the knockout punch with a 23-point third quarter. That pushed its lead to 50-22.
The Panthers’ Evan Kretz continued his hot play, drilling seven 3-pointers for 21 points. Mitchell Dean backed him with 15 points and Mike Gaines had eight points. All of Gaines’ points came during the big third quarter.
Noah Lange led Logan with 11 points and Izak Mock had 10.
Western is 10-2, its best 12-game record since the 2003-04 season.
Western hosts Maconaquah on Wednesday.
PERU 53, CASS 51
Peru guard Braxten Robbins hit a buzzer-beater for the win as the Class 3A No. 9-ranked Bengal Tigers survived their closest game of the season.
The game went back and forth with visiting Cass up 17-16 after the first quarter, Peru up 36-27 at halftime and the Kings leading 45-43 after the third quarter.
With time winding down in the final quarter, Robbins got the ball on the right wing and drove. He freed himself with a small shot fake and sank a 12-foot shot as the buzzer sounded.
Matt Ross led Peru (11-0) with 22 points. Matt Roettger backed him with 11 points, Robbins had eight, Eli Walters had seven and Gavin Eldridge had the other five.
Luke Chambers led Cass (4-5) with 16 points. Tyson Good had 13 and Tristin Miller had 10.
OLE MISS 62, TAYLOR 43
Mississinewa controlled both halves of the game. The Indians outscored the visiting Titans 31-22 in the first half and 31-21 in the second half.
The Indians (3-9) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Bobby Wonnell led the Titans (5-5) with 24 points. Mekhi McGee followed with eight points.
Taylor hosts Clinton Central on Friday.
CL. PRAIRIE 44, NW 33
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Clinton Prairie held Northwestern to a season-low 33 points, sending the Tigers to their fourth straight loss. The Gophers led 9-6 after the first quarter, 21-15 at halftime and 30-24 after the third quarter.
Defense is the Gophers’ calling card. They rank No. 4 in the state in defensive average (36.15).
Knipp led the Gophers (12-1) with 15 points. Eli Edwards led the Tigers (3-6) with 17 points and Mario Reed had nine points.
Northwestern visits Tipton on Friday.
OAK HILL 57, EASTERN 51
Eastern outscored visiting Oak Hill in three of the four quarters, but the Golden Eagles’ 18-5 edge in the second quarter propelled them to the victory.
Down 31-18 at halftime, Eastern battled back in the second half. The Comets closed to within three, 49-46, with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Eagles hit some free throws to secure the win.
Landon Biegel led Oak Hill (7-3) with 18 points. Eli Edwards led Eastern (5-7) with 20 points. Oak Hill led Levi Mavrick, the Comets’ leading scorer, to eight points. Cayden Calloway also had eight points.
Eastern visits Delphi on Friday.
WES-DEL 73, TC 68
Tri-Central fell short to Wes-Del in a high-scoring game between Sectional 55 teams.
The Trojans (6-5) led 56-49 after the third quarter, but the Warriors (6-5) roared to the win in the final quarter.
TC visits Rossville on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.