Maconaquah and Peru are Three Rivers Conference boys basketball co-champions following wins in their league finales Friday night.
The Braves went on the road and blasted Rochester 72-48. The Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bengal Tigers hosted Wabash and prevailed 75-72 in overtime. Maconaquah and Peru both finished 8-1 in league play.
In Maconaquah’s victory over Rochester, the Braves went up big early, taking a 10-point lead into the first quarter break at 15-5, and they kept control the rest of the way in claiming a share of the TRC title. It’s Maconaquah first title since 2017 when it shared with and Southwood.
“On paper, we were the favorite, but we knew we had to be ready to play,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “The boys started strong on the defensive side as Rochester was taking their time on their first few possessions. We did a good job of disrupting their game plan as we scored on several of our possessions to start the game. We were up 15-5 going into the 2nd quarter and opened the game up with a 24-point quarter [for a 39-19 halftime lead].
“We came out in the third quarter and scored another 22 points, but we lost some of our defensive intensity as we won the quarter 22-18.”
Hayden Maiben and Brayden Betzner scored 24 points apiece to lead the Braves (17-5 overall). Josiah Ball backed them with 15 points.
Maconaquah hosts a Class 3A sectional next week and opens with Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game against Twin Lakes. Peru faces Western in the second game that night.
Rochester fell to 9-12 and finished TRC play 4-5.
In Peru’s game against Wabash, the Bengal Tigers took all they could handle in a 75-72 overtime victory that gave Peru a share of its first TRC title. It’s Peru’s first conference title since winning the 2010 Mid-Indiana Conference crown.
Peru coach Eric Thompson liked his players’ composure.
“They just keep a level head and they keep working,” Thompson said. “They never quit. It’s a testament to their parents and how hard they work in practice and they’re believing in each other.”
The Tigers (17-2 overall) had a milestone bucket to begin the night as senior big man Matt Ross scored his 1,000th career point. It came off of an offensive putback. He is the 10th player in program history to reach the milestone.
Peru took a 10-point lead into halftime. Wabash (14-8, 5-4 TRC) gave Peru its best shot in the second half when the Apaches came out hot from deep. Converting on 11 3-pointers, including a bucket from the corner with 21.6 seconds remaining, the Apaches sent Peru into their first overtime game of the season.
Peru shut the door early in OT when Gavin Eldridge scored on a 3-pointer followed by an and-one play from Braxten Robbins and spurring the Tigers to a 6-0 run for the eventual win.
Matt Ross led all scorers with 27 points while Matthew Roettger finished with 19. Eldridge also aided in the Tigers’ win with 13 points followed by eight from Robbins.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished so far,” Thompson said. “ Every team in our sectional is tougher than nails and they’ll play just like this so I’m glad we faced adversity Tuesday [in a loss to Maconaquah] and then [Friday], Wabash couldn’t have played any better and we were able to stay at least a half a step ahead of them.”
Peru faces Western (13-8) on Wednesday in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional’s opening round.
To contend in the sectional, Peru’s Ross believes the team will need to bring a defensive edge with them Maconaquah.
“The biggest part is defense. Against Maconaquah and Warsaw, we struggled with defense so defense is key to winning this,” Ross said.
— Peru game by Clay Maxfield
TRI-CENTRAL 64, NORTHFIELD 49
Tri-Central pulled away from Northfield in the second half to win going away in its regular-season finale.
Up 26-22 at halftime, the visiting Trojans outscored the Norsemen 25-13 in the third quarter to break it open. The Trojans kept a comfortable lead throughout the final quarter.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans with 32 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Caden Leininger had 10 points, five assists and four steals. Landon Grant scored 11 points, Jace Cassity had nine points and Luke Martin grabbed eight rebounds.
The Trojans (13-8) closed the regular season with five straight wins while the Norsemen dropped to 5-17. The Trojans will face Liberty Christian (14-9) in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional’s opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
LCC 54, CASS 44
The Kings already have a win over Hoosier Conference champion Western but they fell short at West No. 1 seed Lafayette Central Catholic.
Clark Obermiller scored 25 points to lead the Knights (14-9). He entered averaging 10.7 ppg. Clark Barrett added 13 points and Tanner Fields scored seven.
Central Catholic led 15-9 after one, 21-20 at halftime and 36-28 after three. Cass got it as close as five points in the fourth quarter.
Tristin Miller had 11 points to lead the Kings (11-11). Tyson Good scored 10, Robert Fitch had nine and Luke Chambers added five. The Kings (11-11) face Rochester at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the opening game of the Class 2A Winamac Sectional.
