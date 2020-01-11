Tri-Central’s boys basketball team battled back from an early 11-point deficit to beat visiting Sheridan 53-50 Friday in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Tri-Central (6-5 overall, 2-1 HHC) started out slow and trailed 14-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Trojans roared back in the second quarter and trailed by only one, 21-20, at halftime.
“We got off to a bad start,” Tri-Central coach Bill Bowen said. “We were minus a starter [Friday]. Michael Carr didn’t play. I don’t know if it mentally got to us a little bit in getting off to not such a good start.”
The third quarter saw Sheridan (3-8, 1-4 HHC) build a lead of five or six points only to see Tri-Central bounce back to either tie it or trail. Sheridan led 34-32 at the end of the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Tri-Central stayed with Sheridan every step of the way. The Trojans finally got their first lead of the game (42-41) with two free throws by Devon Neff with 5:17 left in the game.
After the teams traded baskets, the Trojans finally took the lead for good when Braxton Young hit a jumper and then a 3-pointer to give TC a 48-44 advantage at the 3:07 mark.
“We knew it was going to be a grind-out type of game, and the window opened and we jumped through it,” Bowen said.
Tri-Central hit free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Jake Chapman led Tri-Central with 19 points. He made 15 of 18 attempts from the free throw line. Neff and Mason Pickens had 11 points apiece.
Kyle Eden led Sheridan with 14 points. Ethan Moistner added 11, and Nick Roberts scored 10.
Kenny Hetzler
TIPTON 70, YORKTOWN 56
Tipton’s Class 2A No. 7-ranked Blue Devils got 2020 started off on a good note.
Led by Ben Humrichous’ triple-double, the Blue Devils defeated visiting Yorktown 70-56 on Friday night.
Humrichous finished with game-highs of 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 blocked shots and became just the second Blue Devil to achieve a triple-double of points, rebounds and blocked shots. Ethan Jacobs, a 7-foot center now playing professionally in France, was the other Blue Devil achieve the feat.
“There’s a lot that went into it,” the 6-foot-8 Tipton senior said. “I’m very thankful for my guys. I mean it’s just an honor. It’s something, obviously that doesn’t happen on its own. I was blessed with the God-given ability to do that.
“Triple-doubles are fun but all that’s really awesome right now is we’re 11-1. I can’t really be happy enough.”
First-year Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins is happy to have Humrichous.
“I don’t think we realize the impact Ben has on a game until we stop to think about it,” Hawkins said. “Now I do because I was moving him to different spots in our press because at the end if they’re going to get a layup, we want to at least have Ben challenge that and he challenged how many.”
Humrichous was not the only Blue Devil to play well. Nate Powell finished with a career-high 16 points, including a 32-foot, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send Tipton into halftime with a 34-32 lead. Dalton Money added 11 points, a team-high six assists and three steals.
The Blue Devils just missed putting five players in double figures as Noah Wolfe and Jayce Edwards finished with nine points apiece. Wolfe also had 10 rebounds and five assists, four coming in the fourth quarter to help the Blue Devils pull away from the Tigers. Edwards, meanwhile, came off the bench and also had a team-high five steals and three rebounds.
“Jayce did not get to play in the second game of Covenant Christian,” Hawkins said. “He was the first one in the gym the first day back at practice and he was the last to leave. He has been unbelievable in practice just hoping, not being satisfied, not thinking he deserves but earning it. I thought Jayce earned everything he had tonight. He had a great impact on the game as well.”
Tipton is back on the court next Friday when the Blue Devils play host to Northwestern in a Hoosier Conference East Division clash.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
EASTERN 76, CLinton CENTRAL 46
Eastern hammered visiting Clinton Central to remain unbeaten in the HHC.
Evan Monize led the Comets with 20 points and Ethan Wilcox had 15 points.
Eastern (7-4 overall) is 3-0 in the conference. Clinton Prairie, Eastern and Rossville are tied for the lead. Eastern plays Prairie on Jan. 24 and Rossville on Jan. 31.
CARROLL 53, DELPHI 50
Down 33-29 entering the final quarter, Carroll rallied to beat rival Delphi in an HHC game at Flora.
Owen Duff led Carroll (6-3, 1-1 HHC) with 17 points. He knocked 9 of 10 free throw attempts.
Also for the Cougars, Aaron Atkisson had eight points, Jake Skinner had seven and Ethan Duff and Jaden Harness had six apiece.
PERU 60, OAK HILL 50
Peru moved to 9-1 with the victory over visiting Oak Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.