Maconaquah’s boys basketball team topped rival Peru 68-66 in double overtime Friday night at Bunker Hill.
Tied 54-all at the end of regulation and 60-all at the end of the first overtime, the Braves prevailed on Cole Borden’s buzzer beater at the end of the second OT.
The Braves improved to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in the Three Rivers Conference while the Bengal Tigers dropped to 10-2 and 4-1. Wabash leads the conference at 4-0 and Peru, Mac and Whitko follow with one loss apiece.
The Braves avenged a 64-53 loss to Peru in the Miami County invitational last month.
CASS 44, PIONEER 40
Pioneer traveled to the other end of Cass County to take on Lewis Cass. After a rocky start to the game, both teams settled in for a real battle. The Panthers led throughout most of the contest and were looking at a five-point lead going into the final quarter before falling to the Kings by a 44-40 score.
The Kings (6-4) were led in scoring by Easton Good with 15 points, Tyson Good netted 11 points and Tyson Johnson finished with nine.
PRAIRIE 35, CARROLL 26
Visiting Clinton Prairie built a 24-12 lead by halftime, then weathered Carroll’s comeback bid in the second half to win the Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Carroll closed to within six, 30-24, by the end of the third quarter, but Prairie outscored the Cougars 5-2 the rest of the way.
Drew May led Carroll (6-4 overall, 1-2 HHC) with nine points. He hit three 3-pointers, including two in the third quarter.
Prairie (10-2) sits atop the conference standings at 4-0.
