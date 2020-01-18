Maconaquah’s boys basketball team topped rival Peru 68-66 in double overtime Friday night at Bunker Hill.

Tied 54-all at the end of regulation and 60-all at the end of the first overtime, the Braves prevailed on Cole Borden’s buzzer beater at the end of the second OT.

The Braves improved to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in the Three Rivers Conference while the Bengal Tigers dropped to 10-2 and 4-1. Wabash leads the conference at 4-0 and Peru, Mac and Whitko follow with one loss apiece.

The Braves avenged a 64-53 loss to Peru in the Miami County invitational last month.

CASS 44, PIONEER 40

Pioneer traveled to the other end of Cass County to take on Lewis Cass. After a rocky start to the game, both teams settled in for a real battle. The Panthers led throughout most of the contest and were looking at a five-point lead going into the final quarter before falling to the Kings by a 44-40 score.

The Kings (6-4) were led in scoring by Easton Good with 15 points, Tyson Good netted 11 points and Tyson Johnson finished with nine.

PRAIRIE 35, CARROLL 26

Visiting Clinton Prairie built a 24-12 lead by halftime, then weathered Carroll’s comeback bid in the second half to win the Hoosier Heartland Conference game.

Carroll closed to within six, 30-24, by the end of the third quarter, but Prairie outscored the Cougars 5-2 the rest of the way.

Drew May led Carroll (6-4 overall, 1-2 HHC) with nine points. He hit three 3-pointers, including two in the third quarter.

Prairie (10-2) sits atop the conference standings at 4-0.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you