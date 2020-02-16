Peru’s boys basketball team topped Western 47-43 Saturday night at Peru in a clash between a pair of Class 3A sectional rivals.
The game came down to the final possessions after Western came back to forge a late tie.
“The score was tied 43-43 and we had the ball and we didn’t get a good shot up and they came down and took the lead and we were trying to play catch-up from there,” Western coach Mike Lewis said.
Peru led 14-9 after a quarter, 24-18 at halftime and 36-32 after three quarters.
“We got off to a really poor start,” Lewis said. “They took the lead early and we were fighting to get ourselves back in the game, had a good third quarter that got the game manageable and made a run in the fourth, got the game tied up. I was proud of our kids’ resilience to put ourselves in that position to win but we didn’t play good enough to win.
“We didn’t have a good enough weekend shooting the basketball and the coaching staff didn’t have a good weekend with preparation.”
Western (12-7) had previously dropped an overtime game at Cass on Friday. Kyle Sanders led the Panthers with 17 points and Evan Kretz scored 16.
Kade Townsend led Peru with 17 points and Treyden Curtis scored 13. The Bengal Tigers are 14-5 after sweeping the weekend with wins over Manchester and Western.
PIONEER 56, MACONAQUAH 44
The Pioneer Panthers broke Maconaquah’s two-game winning streak with the 12-point win.
Maconaquah (6-11) took an early 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Pioneer (12-7) roared back to lead 25-15 at halftime. The Panthers, who have won three out of their four last games, kept the point margin in double digits to lead 38-27 at the end of the third quarter.
“We started the game well as we built a 9-2 lead,” Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. “After a Pioneer timeout, they were able to slow our offense down, but we held a 11-4 lead after the first quarter. The second quarter was all Pioneer as we struggled offensively, and they got too many good looks. We started the second half getting a lot of good shots, but we didn’t convert very many of them.”
Sam Bourne led Maconaquah with 19 points. Pioneer was led by Logan Nusbaum with 25 points. Jacob Brown added 18, and Gage Cripe added six.
CARROLL 58, TWIN LAKES 56
Carroll (11-6) held off a late charge by Twin Lakes (11-9) to preserve the win. {/span}
The Cougars were up 57-53 with :10.4 left in the game, when Twin Lakes hit a 3-pointer to cut it to one (57-56). After a foul, Carroll hit one of two free throws for the final margin.
