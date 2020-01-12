Following 12 lead changes and seven ties, Fort Wayne Northrop broke away late to beat visiting Kokomo 66-61 in a boys basketball game Saturday night in Fort Wayne.
The Bruins held decisive advantages in second-chance points (14-3), points off turnovers (17-7) and free throw points (20-4).
Qualen Pettus led the Bruins (4-8) with 30 points and 10 rebounds and Khamani Smith backed him with 22 points and seven rebounds.
Bobby Wonnell led the Kats (5-8) with a career-high 21 points. Shayne Spear had a career-high 14 points and five rebounds.
Also for the Kats, R.J. Oglesby had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, Jackson Richards had nine points and six assists and Savion Barrett had five points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Kats finished with 17 assists and 11 turnovers.
PERU 67, CASS 56
It was a big night for Lewis Cass senior Easton Good, but it was also a big night for the Peru Tigers.
Good scored the 1,000th point of his Kings career, but it was the Tigers who collected their 10th win in 11 games with a 67-56 victory.
Good finished with 24 points for the Kings (5-4). His 1,000th career point came on a putback basket with 2:57 left that made it a 53-48 game. His basket with 1:55 left made it 54-50.
But Kade Townsend answered with a basket for the Tigers (10-1). And they hit their free throws down the stretch to pull away. They shot 16 of 19 from the line for the game (84%), 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter (86%).
Treyden Curtis scored 25 points that included 11 of 11 shooting from the foul line to lead the Tigers. Townsend scored 17 points and Daunte Majors had 16. Matthew Ross pulled down 10 rebounds.
Peru led 20-11 after one, 32-26 at halftime and 46-40 after three.
Isaac Chambers added nine points for Cass. Tyson Johnson had eight points, six rebounds and four assists. Gabe Eurit scored seven and Tyson Good added six.
Tri-central 73, LAKELAND CH. 61
Down 13-6 after the opening quarter, Tri-Central controlled the second quarter and took a 25-22 lead into halftime, then carried the momentum into the second half to beat host Lakeland Christian.
At 7-5, the Trojans are two games above .500 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
OLE MISS 97, TAYLOR 55
Mississinewa overpowered visiting Taylor for its seventh straight win.
Lauden Swanner led the Indians (9-2) with 33 points. He drilled nine 3-pointers.
Taylor (0-9) hosts Clinton Central (0-9) Friday.
