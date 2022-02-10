Western’s boys basketball team entered the week having lost two straight games and three of its last four — and then took another hit when leading scorer Evan Kretz went down with an ankle injury in Monday’s practice.
Western overcame the adversity to beat Sheridan 67-35 Wednesday night in Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Mitchell Dean led the Panthers (12-5) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 junior center simply had his way in the paint against the undersized Blackhawks as he made 10 of 14 shots and grabbed five offensive rebounds.
“His level of play has been super consistent over the last five or six weeks,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “He’s a really tough matchup inside. When he’s aggressive, not only establishing position but getting on the offensive glass too, he’s just a really tough cover. He had a great game [Wednesday].
“I think a lot of that started with Ian Thurston,” Lewis added. “Ian really ran the show from beginning to the end and played that point guard position really well and created a lot of easy buckets for us.”
Thurston dished five assists. His play highlighted good ball movement by the Panthers. Mike Gaines and Dylan Hightower had three assists apiece and Dylan Bryant and Parker Dean had two apiece.
Gaines also scored 14 points and took four rebounds. Parker Dean and Dylan Collins had six points apiece and seven other players also scored.
“I think it says something about the character of our kids,” Lewis said. “To be without Evan for the first game, this was a team win. Everybody stepped up and contributed.”
Western scored the first 10 points of the game, but Sheridan (4-13) rallied to within one, 19-18, midway through the second quarter. The Panthers followed with a 12-0 run to close the half. Mitchell Dean fueled the run with eight points, including a transition layup off a nice Thurston feed.
Western scored the first four points of the third quarter to go up 35-18. Sheridan came no closer than 14 the rest of the way.
Lewis said he is “cautiously optimistic” that Kretz will return to action at some point in the next couple weeks.
The Panthers have a tough stretch coming up. They visit Cass for a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday and visit Class 3A No. 7 Peru on Saturday. Next week brings a trip to Lafayette Central Catholic for the HC title game.
“One thing we told the guys in the locker room is never take winning for granted,” Lewis said. “Winning high school basketball games is really difficult. The other teams are well prepared and have good players. That’s why it’s important we have a championship approach every single day in practice and that we understand every possession matters.
“We went through some growing pains the last couple weeks and obviously playing without Evan the next couple games, we’ll have an opportunity for some of these guys to step up and hopefully strengthen and deepen our team come tournament time.”
NW 77, SOUTHWOOD 59
Northwestern beat visiting Southwood to give veteran coach Jim Gish his 250th career victory.
The Tigers (7-9) took control early. It was 20-13 after the first quarter and 45-27 at halftime.
Eli Edwards led the Tigers with 23 points. Mario Reed backed him with 18 points, Koen Berry had 10, Quentin Yeakel had eight, Caden Lechner had seven and Cayden Greer had six.
Gish improved to 250-138 in 18 seasons, all at Northwestern. His 2006-07 team went 25-2 and won the Class 2A state title.
MAC 70, OAK HILL 58
Maconaquah bounced back from a one-point loss to Twin Lakes on Monday to beat visiting Oak Hill, snapping the Golden Eagles’ seven-game winning streak.
Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben led the Braves with Betzner scoring 25 points and Maiben scoring 20 points and dishing eight assists. Maiben’s big night also included a milestone as he passed 1,000 career points.
Also for the Braves, Bauer Maple had 11 points and eight rebounds and Josiah Ball had 10 points and seven boards.
The Braves (12-3) visit Southwood on Friday for a Three Rivers Conference game. The Braves are 4-0 in the TRC, a half-game back of Peru (5-0) for the lead.
CARROLL 68, CC 40
Class 2A No. 7-ranked Carroll hammered visiting Clinton Central to remain perfect in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Carroll (15-1 overall, 5-0 HHC) used another strong third quarter to take control. The Cougars outscored the Bulldogs 24-4 in the third quarter to turn a four-point halftime lead (28-24) into a 24-point lead.
Jake Skinner led Carroll with 18 points and Chris Huerta backed him with 13 points. They combined for 17 points in the third quarter. Also for Carroll, Austin Kuns had nine points and Owen Duff had eight.
Carroll visits Sheridan for another HHC game Friday. After that, the Cougars’ remaining league games are against Taylor (Feb. 18) and Eastern (Feb. 24).
