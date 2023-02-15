Class 2A No. 9-ranked Tipton was outmatched by Class 3A No. 9 Oak Hill in Tuesday night’s boys basketball game at Tipton. Led by the senior duo of Landon Biegel and Caleb Kroll, the Golden Eagles downed the Blue Devils 66-49.
Biegel scored half of his game-high 24 points in the opening quarter as Oak Hill led 21-16. Biegel, who needed just four points to surpass Jared Odle as Oak Hill’s all-time leading scorer, scored his team’s first five points. His free throw at the 7:22 mark of the first period gave him 1,466 points. He left Tipton with 1,486.
Maverick Conaway hit a pair of 3-pointers and Jackson Money scored five points to keep Tipton close in the first segment. Nolan Swan came out on fire for the Blue Devils (14-5) to start the second quarter. The Blue Devil junior scored eight straight points and Tipton went on a 12-2 run. Swan capped the run that out the Devils up 28-23 midway through the second period.
But Oak Hill answered with a 6-2 run to pull within 30-29. Conaway’s 3 with just under 8 seconds gave Tipton a 33-29 lead but Matthew Strange knocked down a 25-footer just before the buzzer to cut Tipton’s lead to 33-32 at halftime.
The Golden Eagles kept the momentum from that buzzer-beater and outscored the Blue Devils 34-16 in the second half. Tipton turnovers and long rebounds led to easy transition baskets in the third quarter for Oak Hill. Biegel and Kroll combined for 17 points as OH took a 53-40 lead into the fourth quarter. The visitors continued to pull away in the fourth.
Biegel finished with a game-high 24 points and Kroll added 19. Swan had 14 points to lead Tipton, while Money added 11 and Conaway nine. Grady Carpenter scored just six points.
The Blue Devils host Rensselaer for the Hoosier Conference championship on Friday night.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
CASS 58, CASTON 29
The combination of Cass’ Luke Chambers and Tyson Good was too much for county rival Caston in Walton.
Chambers had 22 points and 14 rebounds and Good scored 20 points to lead the Kings (12-7). Keaton Lewellen and Haden McClain added six points apiece.
Talon Zeider scored 11 points to lead Caston (7-13).
Cass hosts Benton Central for the Hoosier Conference third-place game Friday.
MAC 85, NORTHFIELD 51
Bauer Maple scored 29 points to lead Maconaquah to the road win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Up 43-31 at halftime, the Braves broke it open by outscoring the Norsemen 21-10 in the third quarter for a 64-41 lead.
The Braves (13-6, 4-3 TRC) backed Maple with balance. Josiah Ball scored 15 points, A.J. Kelly scored 11 points, Fuddy Kile had eight, M.J. Ellis had seven and Ethan Zeiser had six. Maple and Kelly combined for seven 3-pointers.
The Braves scored at least 80 points for the fifth time this season. They rank No. 2 in the state in scoring offense.
CARROLL 47, FRANKFORT 44
Class 2A No. 11-ranked Carroll overcame a shaky first half to beat Frankfort 47-44 at Case Arena.
After the Hot Dogs took a 24-14 lead into halftime, the Cougars scored 20 points in the third quarter to grab a 34-29 lead. The Cougars hit four 3-pointers in the quarter.
Noah Falkenberg scored eight points in the final quarter to help Carroll seal the win.
Falkenberg and Chris Huerta scored 10 points apiece for the Cougars (16-4), Griffin Viney scored nine points and Jake Skinner and Austin Kuns had eight points apiece. Carroll played without guard Owen Duff.
Carroll hosts Taylor on Friday. The Titans already have clinched at least a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title. If Carroll beats Taylor, it will keep its chances for a share alive.
