Bobby Wonnell poured in a career-high 34 points to lead Taylor’s boys basketball team past Elwood 72-46 Tuesday night at Elwood.
Wonnell made 13 of 18 shots from the field, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range.
Taylor (9-8) snapped a two-game losing streak. Elwood dropped to 1-17.
“I thought everybody contributed and played well,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “I don’t think we necessarily played poorly [in losses to Tri-Central and Tipton]. It’s unfortunate to lose a game. It was clearly a setback so we wanted to go out there [Tuesday] and play well. [The Panthers] haven’t had the best season to this point, but they’re definitely capable of beating us. I thought we did a pretty good job of just focusing on us and trying to play hard and play well.”
Taylor led 21-13 after the first quarter and 37-23 at halftime. At that point, Bobby Wonnell already had 23 points. The Titans led 61-33 after the third quarter.
Jay Patterson added 17 points for Taylor and Mekhi McGee had 14 points.
“It was good to have everybody get involved,” Bob Wonnell said. “I thought Kaiden Blane played great. He rebounded the ball well and was really communicating [on defense]. He really gave us a spark when he subbed in. He picked our defense up.”
Taylor’s final five games of the regular season are at home. It starts with a tough double weekend — Class 2A No. 6 Carroll (17-1) on Friday and Class 3A No. 6 Peru (15-1) on Saturday.
“I’m excited for this weekend,” Bob Wonnell said. “You have two state-ranked teams and then you have the sectional draw [Sunday]. We need to have good practices [today] and Thursday to get ready to roll.”
CARROLL 76, FRANKFORT 63
Jake Skinner and Owen Duff formed a 1-2 punch in the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cougars’ victory over the visiting Hot Dogs.
Skinner scored 31 points, including 14 in the first quarter. Duff backed him with 23 points. Duff hit four 3-pointers and Skinner had three triples.
Also for the Cougars (17-1), Chris Huerta scored 12 points. Riley Goodnight led the Hot Dogs (7-10) with 20 points.
Carroll visits Taylor on Friday. The Cougars can clinch at least a share of their second straight Hoosier Heartland Conference title with a win.
EASTERN 50, DELPHI 41
Levi Mavrick scored 21 points to lead Eastern to the road win in HHC play.
The Comets (8-9, 3-4 HHC) held a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and kept the Oracles at bay the rest of the way. It was 22-11 at halftime and 35-21 after the third quarter. From there, the Comets made 11 of 13 free throws in the final quarter to seal it.
Also for Eastern, Cayden Calloway had nine points, Austin Roberts had eight points and six rebounds and Eli Edwards had six points and seven boards.
“Offensively, we moved the ball well and shot the ball well,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said.
Chase Almager led Delphi (3-16, 1-6 HHC) with 22 points.
Eastern visits Western on Thursday.
Maconaquah 85, NORTHFIELD 56
Maconaquah made 12 3-pointers and scored a season-high 85 points in beating visiting Northfield in Three Rivers Conference play.
Maconaquah jumped to a 19-7 lead by the close of the opening quarter, then scored 26 points in the second quarter to take a 45-27 lead into halftime. It was 68-42 after the third quarter.
Brayden Betzner led the Braves with 26 points. Hayden Maiben had 21 points, Josiah Ball had 17 and Trace Armstrong had 10. Bauer Maple chipped in seven points and seven assists. Maiben had four assists and Josiah Ball had eight rebounds.
Maconaquah (14-4, 5-1 TRC) visits Manchester on Friday for another TRC game.
CASS 61, CASTON 41
Caston entered Tuesday night’s game at Lewis Cass having won 10 of 11 games and having recently secured at least a share of the Hoosier North Athletic Conference title.
But basketball is a game of matchups and the Comets have just not matched up well with the Kings in recent years. That trend continued as the Kings jumped on the Comets early and went on to a 20-point win.
The Kings set the tone early by jumping out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter of play. They led 32-17 at halftime and 50-28 after three.
Luke Chambers had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Kings (9-9). Tyson Good scored 15 points and dished out five assists. Tristin Miller had 15 points, four boards, four assists and three steals. LJ Hillis chipped in six points and two blocks.
Sam Smith led the Comets (13-6) with 14 points. Joey Spin added nine.
OAK HILL 78, TIPTON 63
Landon Biegel scored 32 points to lead Oak Hill past visiting Tipton.
Tipton, which had won three straight and six of its last seven, dropped to 13-5.
