Taylor’s boys basketball team hammered Northfield 62-38 Friday night at Center Court to move to 4-0.
Up 28-21 at halftime, the Titans outscored the Norsemen 21-11 in the third quarter to break the game open. Mekhi McGee scored six points in the quarter and Jay Patterson and Baris Moore scored four apiece.
McGee finished with a game-high 16 points to lead a balanced Titan attack. Moore had 15 points and Misiah Bebley had 13. Cody Groves chipped in six.
Taylor will shoot for a 5-0 start when it hosts Western Boone tonight.
CASS 52, LOGAN 35
Cass repeated as Cass County Tournament champions with a win over Logansport in the Berry Bowl. It was the Kings’ third county title in the last four years.
The Kings led 14-13 after one quarter of play and slowly pulled away from their rivals, taking a 22-14 lead at halftime and 40-23 lead after three.
Tyson Good had 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals and was named the tournament MVP for a second straight year to lead the balanced Kings (3-1). L.J. Hillis had 11 points and seven rebounds. Keaton Lewellen had 10 points and five boards. Luke Chambers battled through a high ankle sprain and had nine points, three boards and three assists. Haden McClain added six points, three boards, four assists and two steals. McClain and Chambers were named to the all-tournament team.
Jacob Taylor had 18 points to lead the Berries (1-2). Isaac Russell added seven.
CARROLL 82, FRONTIER 42
Jake Skinner scored 22 points to lead the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Cougars’ rout of the visiting Falcons.
The Cougars (3-0) backed Skinner with good balance. Chris Huerta scored 14 points, Griffin Viney scored 13, Owen Duff had 11 and Austin Kuns had nine.
Up 16-10 after the first quarter, Carroll outscored Frontier 25-5 in the second quarter to build a commanding 41-15 halftime lead.
AROUND THE AREA
Tipton beat visiting Frankfort 83-63 for a 2-0 start. … Maconaquah blasted North Miami 86-38 at Denver to give new coach John Burrus his first win with the Braves. Maconaquah moved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Three Rivers Conference. … Cowan beat visiting Tri-Central 84-71.
