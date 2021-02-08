Western’s boys basketball team beat Hamilton Heights 71-68 Saturday afternoon at Arcadia to move into the driver’s seat in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division.
The Panthers improved to 3-0 in the division while dropping the Huskies to 2-1. Western closes division play against Cass (2-0) on Friday. Cass has a big week ahead with a game against Heights on Tuesday before taking on Western. The division winner will advance to play the West Division winner in the conference championship on Feb. 19.
“We want it bad,” Western guard Kyle Sanders said.
Heights had beaten Western seven straight times, a streak that dated back to the Mid-Indiana Conference’s final two seasons.
“Me and the other seniors, we dug in,” Sanders said. “We wanted to get this win, for sure.”
The Panthers (12-5 overall) displayed terrific offensive balance. Sanders scored 17 points, Evan Kretz had 14 points, Mitchell Dean and Nathaniel Liddell had 12 apiece, Cooper Jarvis had eight and Parker Dean and Dylan Bryant had four apiece.
The balance carried over to rebounding. Jarvis grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, Liddell had seven boards, Kretz and Bryant had six apiece and Sanders had five. Western out-rebounded Heights 38-23.
“Everybody who came in provided some value. I’m really proud of that,” Sanders said.
While Western had scoring balance, Heights (10-3) was largely a one-man attack. Guard Gus Etchison scored 38 points, but he took 40 of the Huskies’ 64 shots. He was 14 of 40 from the field overall and 6 of 20 from 3-point range.
Etchison hit two early 3-pointers to help the Huskies jump a 10-4 advantage, but the Panthers followed with a 9-0 run to take the lead — and they kept it the rest of the way.
The Panthers led 30-25 at halftime and 48-38 after the third quarter. They had an efficient third quarter with 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 free-throw shooting.
Western had a 55-45 lead midway through the final quarter when Etchison caught fire. He hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions to draw his team within 59-54 at 2:54.
The Panthers seemed ready to put it away when Bryant hit two free throws at :59 for a 67-57 lead, but the Huskies kept firing and the Panthers made only 4 of 10 free throws the rest of the way.
Sanders was 12 of 12 on free throw attempts, including 10 of 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Huskies avoided fouling him in the final minute.
Etchison’s coast-to-coast layup at :10 made it a two-point game. Mitchell Dean split a pair of free throws at :04 for a 70-67 lead. The Panthers then fouled Etchison in the backcourt to keep him from having a 3-point attempt to tie. He missed his first attempt and made the second. Liddell closed out the scoring with one of two free throws at :02.
One problem for the Panthers in the win was turnovers. Western had 20 while Heights had just eight.
Winners of seven in a row, the Panthers have a challenging stretch of games to close the regular season — vs. Cass (9-6), vs. possible sectional foe Peru (14-2), the Hoosier Conference crossover game, vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (4-4) and vs. Carroll (14-1).
KOKOMO 75, TIPTON 66
Kokomo built a 73-50 lead midway through the fourth quarter of the game at Tipton. From there, the Blue Devils’ Swan brothers caught fire to make things a little interesting.
Nolan Swan’s layup had the Blue Devils within 73-63 with less than a minute to play and Mylan Swan’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 73-66, but Kokomo’s Jackson Richards hit two free throws with less than 10 seconds to secure the victory.
The Wildkats (4-12) had five players score in double figures led by Bobby Wonnell’s 17 points. Richards added 12 points, Shayne Spear had 11 and P.J. Flowers and Dashaun Coleman had 10 points apiece.
Mylan Swan led the Blue Devils (6-11) with a game- and career-high 39 points — 16 of those in the fourth quarter. Nolan Swan scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter.
Kokomo dominated the boards, 37-19. The Kats’ R.J. Oglesby had a game-high eight rebounds.
MAC 77, T. VALLEY 63
Tippecanoe Valley took a 39-38 lead into halftime of the Three Rivers Conference game at Valley. Following a back-and-forth stretch to start the second half, Maconaquah went on a 20-2 run to take control.
“There were 14 lead changes in the game, but our defense was the key in the second half,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “After giving up 39 points in the first half, we only allowed 24 points in the second half and six of those 24 were 3-pointers late in the game.”
The Braves (8-6, 3-1 TRC) rocked the Vikings with impressive 17-of-33 shooting from 3-point range. Hayden Maiben drilled seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Bauer Maple made five triples and scored 19 points.
Also for the Braves, Nolan Kelly scored 10 points and dished nine assists and Feenix Kile had 10 points.
Tim Maiben noted Kile, Kelly and Graham Stoll took on tough defensive assignments.
Mac hosts Carroll (14-1) tonight in a game the Braves added to the schedule to replace a canceled game against Northwestern.
M-G 58, TAYLOR 55
Madison-Grant held off visiting Taylor’s comeback bid, ending the Titans’ four-game winning streak.
The Class 2A No. 11-ranked Argylls (14-2) dominated the first half in the matchup of Sectional 39 teams. They led 16-10 after the first quarter and 35-19 at halftime. From there, the Titans (8-9) tried to fight back, outscoring the Argylls 20-17 in the third quarter and 16-6 in the final stanza.
“We had too many empty possessions in the first half and defensively we didn’t handle all the screening situations, we lost shooters going under perimeter screens and lost screeners slipping to the basket,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “I love these kids, they have been resilient all year, I knew they wouldn’t quit. Our pressure and depth wore them down a bit in the second half. We tried to minimize the possessions down the stretch, but just couldn’t finish the deal.
“We were a couple guys short with COVID issues, but sophomore Misaiah Bebley just lit a fire with great play in the post.”
Bebley scored six points on 3-of-3 shooting.
Josh Bowman led Taylor with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jaylen Harris had 14 points.
SOUTHWOOD 57, NW 45
Down 32-23 at halftime, Northwestern outscored Southwood 14-10 in the third quarter to make it a five-point game. But the Tigers couldn’t complete the comeback as the Knights’ Carson Rich made 10 of 10 free throws in the final quarter.
Northwestern post Eli Edwards was terrific in defeat. He scored a game-high 29 points. He made 11 field goals and knocked down 7 of 8 free throw attempts.
The Tigers (0-9) visit Blackford on Tuesday. The Bruins feature the high-scoring Luke Brown.
ROCHESTER 70, TC 36
Tri-Central ran into a good Rochester team as the Zebras improved to 12-1 with the win.
Rochester held TC standout Jake Chapman to 12 points, 15 below his average. Caden Leininger also had 12 points for the Trojans.
TC (6-9) hosts Taylor on Friday.
