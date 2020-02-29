Peru’s boys basketball team celebrated senior night Friday, but Wabash spoiled the party.
The Apaches beat the Bengal Tigers 80-45 at Tig-Arena to take the outright Three Rivers Conference title and deny Peru’s bid for a share.
Wabash (18-4 overall) finished TRC play a perfect 9-0. Peru (16-6) and Maconaquah tied for second with 7-2 records.
As for the game, Peru was without two of its starters in Treydon Curtis (13.8 points per game) and Mathew Ross (9.8). Curtis has an ankle injury and Ross was out with an illness.
“That was a huge factor in the fact that they do a lot of scoring and rebounding,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. “We threw in guys that have very little varsity experience. Wabash did everything right.”
Peru struggled right from the start as Wabash went on a 17-4 run to close the first quarter. The Apaches then outscored the Tigers 22-9 in the second quarter to lead 45-16 at halftime. Wabash poured it more on in the third to lead 68-27 at the break.
In the fourth quarter, Peru outscored Wabash 18-12. Peru’s Eli Watkins had two points and six rebounds in the last few minutes of the game.
Jared Holley led Wabash with 19 points. Joseph Leland had 15 points and Trenton Daughtry had 12.
Daunte Majors led Peru with 11 points and Kade Townsend had 10.
Peru faces Twin Lakes in the opening round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional on Tuesday.
Kenny Hetzler
MAC 75, ROCHESTER 48
Maconaquah used hot 3-point shooting to beat Rochester and lock up a tie for second place in the final TRC standings.
The visiting Braves (10-12, 7-2 TRC) finished with 15 3-pointers. The sophomore duo of Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben led the Braves with Betzner scoring 21 points and Maiben scoring 20.
Also for Mac, Nolan Kelly had 13 points and Cole Borden had 10.
Maconaquah faces Benton Central in the opening round of the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional on Wednesday.
