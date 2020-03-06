Western’s boys basketball team is the KT area’s last hope in the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional.
Peru, Northwestern and Maconaquah all lost in the first round of the seven-team sectional. Western, which had the lone first-round bye, joins the fray tonight when it faces Twin Lakes in the semifinal round.
It’s the Panthers (15-7) vs. the Indians (14-10) in the 6 p.m. opener followed by West Lafayette (12-11) vs. Benton Central (10-14) at approximately 7:45 p.m. West Lafayette is a three-time defending sectional champion.
The opening round saw Twin Lakes beat Peru 56-52, West Lafayette take down Northwestern 64-52 and BC beat Maconaquah 63-57.
Twin Lakes beat Western 63-58 in a regular-season game on Feb. 1. It was tight throughout: Twin Lakes led 13-12 after the first quarter, Western led 30-27 at halftime and the Indians led 43-42 after the third quarter. It remained tight until the Indians gained a little separation at the end.
Nathaniel Liddell led the Panthers in that game with 13 points and Cooper Jarvis and Evan Kretz both scored 10. Noah Johnston led the Indians with 14 points, Kahari Jackson had 12 and Clayton Bridwell had nine.
The Indians are difficult to defend because of their scoring balance. Johnston, Brayden Houser and post Jace Stoops all average 10 points per game, Bridwell averages 8 and three more average in the 4-5 range.
The Panthers are led by the perimeter trio of Kyle Sanders, Liddell and Kretz.
Twin Lakes has won eight of the last nine meetings between the teams. Western’s lone win in that stretch came last season when the Panthers beat the Indians 68-45 on the road during the regular season.
The last sectional meeting between the teams was six years ago. The Indians beat the Panthers 65-57 in a sectional final at Twin Lakes. It was the first of four straight sectional championships for the Indians.
BLACKFORD SECTIONAL
Tipton and Taylor are the only other area teams still alive. They’re both in action tonight in the Class 2A Blackford Sectional’s semifinal round.
Tipton (18-5) faces Eastbrook (1-21) in the 6 p.m. opener. Taylor (3-18) faces Blackford (19-5) in the second game.
The opening round saw Tipton beat Sheridan 57-40 and Blackford beat Madison-Grant 82-69. Eastbrook and Taylor had first-round byes.
Tipton is a heavy favorite against Eastbrook. The Panthers, whose lone win came against winless Elwood, average just 42.1 points per game and allow 61.5. Tipton’s go-go attack is averaging 66.7 ppg.
Taylor, meanwhile, is a heavy underdog against Blackford. The Titans will have to find a way to contain Blackford star Luke Brown, who is averaging a state-best 32.5 points and 8 assists per game. The 6-2 junior guard topped 2,000 career points in Tuesday’s win.
Toric Spires (15.5) and Ryley Gilbert (12.4) are Taylor’s leading scorers.
