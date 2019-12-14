LAFAYETTE — Savion Barrett wasn’t supposed to play Friday night for Kokomo’s boys basketball team.
A pulled calf muscle suffered Tuesday night kept Barrett out of practice the two days leading up to the North Central Conference opener at McCutcheon. In fact, the trainer had ruled Barrett out.
The calf kept Barrett on the bench most of the night but his only basket, with three seconds remaining, lifted the Wildkats to a 49-48 victory.
“I was told there was no way he was going to go,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “So we got him here and he felt much, much better. We put him through our shootaround and decided to give him a go. Holy cow!”
Barrett played just seven minutes, down from his usual range of 22 to 23. Unlike some kids Wonnell has observed during his career, Barrett didn’t sulk.
“A lot of kids, if that was the case, they don’t think about the fact they missed the last two practices,” Wonnell said. “They just think about the fact the trainer said you were good to go. Most kids, if the coach says your time is going to be limited, their head goes right down their rear end. But Savion is a great teammate. He was our biggest, most positive cheerleader.”
With 12 seconds to go and Kokomo inbounding the ball at halfcourt, Barrett became an option when McCutcheon’s defense denied Bobby Wonnell. Rajon Sellers found Barrett cutting to the basket and the senior guard banked in a reverse layup.
“He hit a hard, contested shot,” Wonnell said.”Rajon Sellers made a fantastic read. They overplayed Bobby pretty well and weren’t going to let him get it. Rajon sold a little ball fake … and it was a great pass. Just a smart basketball play from Rajon.”
McCutcheon (0-5) called its final timeout and everyone in the loud Resler Gymnasium knew who was going to take the last shot.
Freshman Dra Gibbs Lawhorn shot the Mavericks back into the lead after trailing by as many as six points in the second half. The 5-foot-11 guard scored McCutcheon’s first eight points of the fourth quarter to give the Mavs a 43-39 lead. Gibbs Lawhorn scored 11 of his game-high 30 points during the final eight minutes.
“We wanted him to catch the ball with us going toward our basket instead of a full head of steam toward his,” coach Wonnell said. “We did a good job of that and we made him shoot a contested half-courter.”
Gibbs Lawhorn’s shot was long off the rim, and Kokomo (3-1) celebrated a victory in a game that saw the Kats trail by 11 points in the first quarter.
But Kokomo battled all night, overcoming Gibbs Lawhorn’s early fourth quarter burst to take a 47-43 lead with 2:45 remaining on a Bobby Wonnell 3-pointer.
Gibbs Lawhorn pulled McCutcheon within 47-46 with a basket and a free throw, the latter coming with 14.8 seconds remaining. Gibbs Lawhorn missed the potential game-tying free throw but Mason Douglas fought for the rebound and banked in a layup with 13 seconds left to give the Mavericks the lead.
“I promise you we practice blocking out on free throws every … day,” coach Wonnell said. “Every game, how many offensive rebounds do we give up on free throws? We may as well put these two guys down there and hope [the other team] makes it.”
Bobby Wonnell led Kokomo with 17 points. Jackson Richards battled foul trouble but still posted 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Joe Phinisee added 14 points for McCutcheon, all but three coming in the first half.
“We got a win and started the [NCC] season off the way we wanted to,” coach Wonnell said. “We’ve got to come down off of this and play a hard-nosed Lebanon team [tonight] that has everybody back. They’re comparable to a Peru team that we didn’t come out with very much spirit against.”
