Kokomo vs. Tipton in the opener. Northwestern vs. Peru in game two. A matchup TBA in game three. And Fishers vs. Westfield in the finale.
That’s the lineup of boys games for Basketball Day Indiana on Feb. 8 at Memorial Gym.
The fourth-annual event is a full day of games and television coverage celebrating Indiana’s game. It is produced by Fox Sports Indiana, the Indiana Pacers and Fever and the IHSAA. It is presented by Ascension St. Vincent.
“It is an honor and a thrill for the City of Kokomo to play host to Basketball Day Indiana 2020,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said during Wednesday’s announcement in Memorial Gym. “Our community is rich with basketball tradition, and I can’t think of a better place in the state of Indiana to watch a game than Kokomo High School’s storied Memorial Gymnasium.”
Fox Sports Indiana, the Pacers and Fever and the IHSAA all sent representatives to Wednesday’s ceremony. Memorial Gym’s big scoreboard showed a Basketball Day Indiana video and Kokomo unveiled a special center-court logo.
IHSAA Assistant Commissioner Chris Kaufman spoke of his Howard County roots. He is a 1984 graduate of Northwestern. As a Tiger athlete, he played in Memorial Gym.
“I did miss a few shots in this gym back in the day,” he joked.
Kaufman recalled the thrill of Northwestern winning Kokomo Sectional titles in 1981 and ‘82. The Tigers previously had only won the 1955 sectional.
“I still remember how crowded the gym was, the atmosphere, it was phenomenal back in the day,” he said.
Fox Sports Indiana’s Jeremiah Johnson also is plenty of familiar with Memorial Gym. He recalled rooting for Maconaquah teams in the sectional in the 1980s as a Maconaquah student and playing for Peru in the 1990s. He played for his father, Wally, at Peru.
“I grew up in gymnasiums in the north central part of the state. [Peru’s] old Tig-Arena was my favorite gymnasium but Memorial Gymnasium maybe was a close second and even though I considered the Wildkats rivals at times, I just always enjoyed walking in this building,” Johnson said. “You walk in off the street and you smell the popcorn and you hear the squeaks of the shoes and the basketball going through the net and the cheerleaders and the band ... when I think about Indiana high school basketball, I think about places like Memorial Gymnasium.”
Kaufman’s parents, Ken and Jane, still live in Kokomo. Ken was a longtime baseball coach at Northwestern.
“I loved growing up in Kokomo. It was a terrific community and I think it’s where my passion for sports really began,” Kaufman said.
Kaufman said the IHSAA is excited to bring Basketball Day Indiana to Memorial Gym.
“When we started talking about where we were going to put this, Kokomo came to mind naturally, not necessarily because I was from there, but because it’s a town that really appreciates their sports,” he said.
Fox Sports Indiana will have Pacers home games on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 to serve as bookends for Basketball Day Indiana. The Pacers plan to honor former Purdue coach Gene Keady and former IU coach Bob Knight during the Feb. 8 game.
Johnson is Fox Sports Indiana’s host and sideline reporter for Pacers games. He also contributes to the IHSAA’s Champions Network during different state championships. He is thankful for the chance to cover the Pacers and also stay close to the high school game.
“I don’t know yet what my job will be for Basketball Day other than I’ll be back at Bankers Life Fieldhouse that night, but hopefully I’ll be able to get up here and support my Peru Tigers and everyone that’s going to be here,” he said. “I know Kokomo will show itself well. It’s going to be a great showcase day.”
