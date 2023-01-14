Zavion Bellamy set the tone with a hot first quarter, Shayne Spear caught fire from 3-point land in the middle quarters and Kokomo’s boys basketball team shot a sizzling 62% from the field in crushing previously undefeated Harrison 74-53 in a North Central Conference game Friday night at Memorial Gym.
Harrison came into the game holding opponents to a NCC-best 42.2 points per game, but Kokomo had its way throughout as the Wildkats thrilled another large home crowd. The Kats jumped to a 22-17 lead after the first quarter and went on to lead 38-26 at halftime and 61-38 after the third quarter.
Bellamy scored 18 points and passed 10 assists and Spear drilled five 3-pointers, scored 20 points and dished three assists. They did all of their scoring in the first three quarters. All-state center Flory Bidunga put the exclamation point on the win in the fourth quarter by hammering three dunks and scoring nine points. He finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.
Kokomo finished 31 of 50 from the field overall and 8 of 15 (53.3%) from 3-land. The Kats shot a toasty 65.8% through three quarters before cooling off slightly in the final quarter.
“We were clicking,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “I think whenever you have 22 assists on 31 makes, you’re doing something right. The ball was moving, it wasn’t sticking in one place. Our guys were really good. It started with our point guard Zavion Bellamy, 18 points and 10 assists, that’s a special kind of night. And then Flory did his thing and Shayne just keeps getting better and better each week.”
Spear finished 5 of 7 from 3-land. He came into the game shooting just 6 of 32 (19%) from 3 after leading the Kats last season with 50 makes on 32.7% accuracy.
“People don’t realize, Shayne did a lot for our football team,” Peckinpaugh said, noting Spear was an all-state linebacker who was constantly in the thick of physical play. “He’s just now starting to get into basketball shape, basketball legs, and he’s only going to going keep getting better as the season goes on.
“When he’s rolling,” he added, “it makes us a really tough team.”
Kokomo improved to 10-4 overall and 4-0 in the NCC. Harrison dropped to 11-1 and 2-1.
“This was a big game,” Bellamy said. “It was a conference game so we had to show them who’s really No. 1 in the conference.”
Bellamy set the tone for the Kats with a strong first quarter. He scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting, scoring three times on drives and hitting a jumper. He also dished two assists.
From there, Spear went 3 for 3 from 3-land in the second quarter and then both Bellamy and Spear were hot in the third quarter when the Kats put it away by making 9 of 13 shots.
“I thought we were good,” Bellamy said. “We just got to our spots and then wide-open men hit them. Coach was like, ‘Keep driving, it’s going to be wide open.’ Everybody collapsed into the paint and then just kick it out for wide-open shots.
“I let the game come to me — not trying to force anything.”
Also for the Kats, Dre Kirby had eight points off the bench, Patrick Hardimon had four assists and Reis Beard had two steals. Hardimon was slowed by foul trouble that limited him to 2:24 in the first half.
Ben Henderson led Class 4A No. 10-ranked Harrison with 28 points, including 20 in the first half when he took advantage of Hardimon’s absence to make 8 of 12 shots as he single-handedly kept his team in it. Henderson finished 11 of 21 from the field and the rest of the Raiders shot 9 of 31.
Kokomo controls its own destiny in the NCC. The IBCA No. 8-ranked and AP Class 4A No. 12-ranked Kats have league games remaining against Muncie Central, Lafayette Jeff, Arsenal Tech, Richmond and Anderson. All but the Richmond game are on the road.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Peckinpaugh said. “We challenged them after that Logansport game [a 61-47 win on Jan. 6]. I didn’t think our maturity was where it needed to be. We didn’t play like a No. 8 team in the state. I challenged them that Saturday morning before we played Northrop to kind of grow up and take that next step, to be able to try to make another [tourney] run. I think we’ve done that since that Northrop game [a 74-46 win]. We gad a great week of practice and then we came out [Friday] and executed.”
