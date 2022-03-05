BUNKER HILL — When Peru lost to Maconaquah in a key Three Rivers Conference game on Feb. 22 on the Braves’ floor, Peru coach Eric Thompson instructed his players to sit on the bench and watch as the Braves celebrated with their fans.
Thompson’s message? “’Don’t ever let it happen again. Know how it’s going to feel when we win the sectional,’” Peru forward Matt Ross said.
The Bengal Tigers clearly heeded the message.
The rivals and TRC co-champions met again Friday, again on the Braves’ floor, in the Class 3A Maconaquah Sectional’s semifinal round — and the Bengal Tigers came out in attack mode. They rode a dominant first half to a 62-57 victory over the Braves.
Peru (19-2) advances to face Benton Central (15-10) in the championship at 7:30 tonight. The Bengal Tigers are shooting for their first sectional title since 2009 while the Bison are looking for their first hardware since 2002.
Two nights after holding Western to two points in the opening quarter of an opening-round win, Peru matched that feat against Maconaquah. The Bengal Tigers led the Braves 10-2 after the first quarter at which point Mac was 1 of 8 from the field with three turnovers.
Peru kept up the stingy defense in the second quarter as Mac was 3 of 10 with three more turnovers. The Tigers took a 25-9 lead into halftime.
“Maconaquah is such a well-coached team with so many threats,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. “I am very proud of our guys so far this week on many areas, especially defense. We knew that team defense and rebounding was going to be key due to the many different ways the Braves can score. In the loss to them a week ago, we still scored over 50 points, but we gave up more than 70.”
The Braves (18-6) came into Friday averaging 67 points per game.
“I couldn’t think of a worse first half for us. We’re a pretty good offensive team [and we had] nine points. That obviously put us in a hole,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
The Braves battled in the second half. They closed to within 39-26 by the end of the third quarter, then kept chipping away in the final quarter. They had the deficit under 10 midway through the quarter and down to seven at 2:13. The Braves had a chance when, trailing 58-51, the Tigers committed a turnover at 1:35 — but the Braves missed a 3-pointer and two putbacks.
Peru led 61-52 at :17. By scoring a pair of buckets in the final :12, Mac closed to within five, the closest it had been since midway through the first quarter.
“Maconaquah scored 31 in the last quarter,” Thompson noted. “Luckily, our first-half defense in both games this week helped carry us to the end.”
Ross said defense was a hot topic in practice after the Braves beat the Tigers 71-54 in the TRC game.
“After that Mac game, we’ve almost only done defense. There’s been two-hour practices of just defense,” he said.
Another key to the payback win? “Keeping our composure,” Ross said. “Last game, I didn’t keep my composure, nobody did. So keeping our composure really helped a lot.”
Ross’ dominant play also helped. The 6-foot-5 senior forward scored a game-high 26 points, including 10 in the final quarter when he consistently answered the Braves’ rallies. Ross finished 10 of 11 from the field. He also had seven rebounds, including three offensive that he turned into putbacks.
“Matt Ross had many key baskets throughout the game that carried us from time to time. Great focus and finishes to do that,” Thompson said. “Credit also goes to the other six that got him the ball in key scoring spots and positions. Total team effort to beat such a good team on their home floor.”
Matt Roettger added 17 points for Peru and Gavin Eldridge had 15 points. Eldridge, a freshman guard, was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and Peru was 20 of 24 as a team. The Bengal Tigers shot an efficient 20 of 34 from the field.
Hayden Maiben led the Braves with 25 points, 22 coming in the second half. Bauer Maple had 11 points. Peru paid close defensive attention to Brayden Betzner and limited him to seven points.
“Give the guys a lot of credit for their effort. Peru is not an easy team to come back on and we were doing it. They left their hearts out there,” Tim Maiben said.
The Braves graduate five seniors — 1,000-point scorers Hayden Maiben and Betzner, top backup Brennan Bailey and Mason Barnes and Haiden Thompson. They led the Braves to their first conference title since 2017.
Tim Maiben fought back tears when asked about coaching his son for the final time.
“It’s pretty emotional. It’s not just my son, but there are four other seniors. I’ve watched basically every single one of their games growing up. It’s definitely a hard ending. Obviously, we would have liked to have won the sectional, but as a dad and a coach, I’m really proud of them,” he said.
