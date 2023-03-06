PERU — With 10 seconds left, Peru sophomore guard Gavin Eldridge intercepted a Norwell pass at midcourt, was quickly fouled, and let out a yell in celebration.
It was money in the bank time.
He’d spent all fourth quarter hitting free throws and these last two broke Norwell’s will to keep trying to claw back. The Knights conceded defeat, subbed in a crew of reserves, and Eldridge hit two free throws for the final points in Peru’s 78-68 victory over No. 3 Norwell in the championship game of the Class 3A Peru Boys Basketball Sectional.
A few ticks later and the Bengal Tigers were celebrating their second straight sectional title.
“Oh man, it feels so good,” Peru junior Matthew Roettger said. “I can’t even describe it.”
The Bengals were confident at the start and confident at the finish.
Roettger helped shoot Peru into the lead in the first quarter. He was 4 for 4 from 3-point land in the opening frame as the Bengals hit their ranked foes with a 28-point barrage in the first period. Back-to-back Roettger treys took Peru from a 11-9 deficit to up 15-11 with 3:56 left in the first quarter. Peru led the rest of the way.
“He was knocking them down,” Eldridge said of Roettger’s hot start. “I was just wanting to feed him the ball. He was rolling, other people knocked down shots, so a good first half and we kept it going.”
Peru hit 10 of 11 shots in the first quarter including six 3-pointers.
“We came out firing,” Roettger said.
When the smoke cleared to close the first quarter, Peru led 28-15.
“I think Norwell was as shocked as I was,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. “We started slow at least the first two games of this tournament so I guess God’s plans are better than mine and man’s. He wanted us to wait until this game to knock them all down in the first quarter. I’ll take it. It helped us get a lead and hold them off at the end.”
Peru led 44-33 at halftime.
“They’re a really solid team. They’re a really fundamental team,” Roettger said of Norwell. “So to beat them on our floor, it was just great.
“At halftime, Coach talked about defense, defense, defense. He just wanted us to keep pushing, keep going. That’s what we did — followed his game plan.”
Norwell pulled a point down, 44-43, with 4:57 left in the third quarter but Roettger hit a rebound bucket and a 3, and Alex Ross hit a basket in the paint to push the Knights back again. Peru led 54-45 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, the Knights twice got as close as three points back, but closeout time is Eldridge time and the Peru guard delivered.
“Props to him. He probably had 30 at the line,” Roettger said. “That’s hard work paying off.”
Eldridge didn’t have 30 at the line, but he did hit 13 of 14 freebies in the fourth quarter.
“We just got to the free throw line, knocked them down,” Eldridge said. “We knew that we had to take care of the ball. That’s what we did, and we knocked the free throws down and secured the win.”
In addition to Eldridge’s freebies in the fourth quarter, the rest of the squad was 7 of 10 at the line in the final period.
Eldridge finished with 23 points, Roettger scored 21 and Ross was a consistent force in the paint with 20 points. Ian Potts added eight points and Braxten Robbins six. Roettger grabbed 12 rebounds and Ross eight. They combined for as many rebounds as Norwell had total.
The number on the Bengals’ minds after the game wasn’t a game stat, it was a percentage they saw on johnharrell.net, which compiles info for high school basketball around the state, predicts scores, and percentage chances for squads to win their sectional.
“John Harrell, the website, he predicted us probably 9%, probably one of the lowest ever,” Roettger said. “And Norwell was 50[%]. So it feels good to prove him wrong.”
Eldridge brought up that same number.
“They said 9% to win the sectional,” Eldridge said. “We took that and look where we are now. We won the sectional.”
Peru won a tough seven-team sectional that had four teams with 16 or more wins. Peru opened with a victory over Bellmont, then beat No. 5 Oak Hill in Friday’s semifinal before toppling the No. 3 Knights in Saturday’s final.
“We worked so hard [Friday] night to knock off No. 5 Oak Hill — well coached, a heck of a squad,” Thompson said. “To come in [Saturday] night against another top-tier coach and No. 3, we had to play probably our best game of the year to win this and I think we did to tell you the truth.”
Peru now takes a 17-7 record into next Saturday’s one-game regional matchup against 17-9 Delta.
The game is at 7 p.m. at New Castle.
“We talked about it all year: We have the tools to get it done and through our trials and tribulations worked through it,” Thompson said of the Bengals’ sectional run. “Nobody pointing the finger at anybody, just working hard. The mistakes we’ve made throughout the year, we didn’t make them [Saturday] night. As a coach it’s so much fun to see them grow and them be rewarded for it.”
