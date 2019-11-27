It was a shootout in the Berry Bowl in a season opening game between Logansport and Peru on Tuesday night.
Both teams were making big shot after big shot and big play after big play down the stretch. Michael Chandler drew a foul with 1.5 seconds left and hit the second of two free throws to lift the Bengal Tigers to a 65-64 win.
It was Peru’s first win over Logan since 2011, which also came in the Berry Bowl. The Berries had won eight straight in the series.
Treyden Curtis scored 19 points for the Tigers. Daunte Majors had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Matthew Ross had 13 points and seven boards. Chandler finished with eight points, and Kade Townsend had seven points, four assists and three steals.
Evan Hassett had 21 points and five boards for Logan. Noah Lange scored 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting from 3-point range. Malachi Pearson had 16 points, seven boards, six assists and two blocks and was 4 of 8 shooting from distance.
Logan lost despite shooting 53 percent from the field including 11 of 23 from 3-point range (48 percent). Peru outscored Logan 15-1 at the foul line.
CASS 66, CARROLL 48
Cass trailed 28-26 at halftime before exploding in the second half to win in coach Kyle Johnson’s debut for the Kings.
The Kings outscored the Cougars 27-3 in the third quarter to take control.
“I was really proud of the guys fighting through a poor start and they battled back and it never fazed them,” Johnson said. “They came out and had a 27-3 third quarter and that kind of made the difference.”
Easton Good had 18 points and Tyson Johnson scored 17 for the Kings. Austin Holt was also in double figures with 12. Tyson Good, a 6-foot-5 freshman, added nine.
Jake Skinner scored 13 points and Ethan Duff had 11 to lead the Cougars. Kaleb Meek had nine and Jaden Harness added five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.