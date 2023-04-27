The Western-Twin Lakes boys basketball rivalry is a good one. They are seemingly each other’s biggest non-local rival.
Consider: The teams have evenly split 40 games in the series, which became a staple first with the switch to the class system and later with Western’s move to the Hoosier Conference. In sectional games, the Panthers hold a slim 6-5 advantage with the teams evenly splitting four matchups in sectional finals.
Now, the rivalry has taken a fun twist.
Cameron Bennington, a former Twin Lakes player, is Western’s new coach following the school board’s approval at its Tuesday meeting.
Bennington, 28, is a 2014 Twin Lakes graduate. He comes to Western after one season as Winamac’s coach. He led the Warriors to a 9-16 record. The Warriors went 9-8 after opening 0-8.
“I’m really excited,” Bennington said. “I wasn’t looking to leave Winamac. I was happy there. I think Winamac is a great place and a great school, but when the opportunity to come to a school like Western was laid out in front of me, it was one that I quickly jumped at.
“I’m just really excited to hit the ground running and get into the gym with the kids and get to work.”
Bennington replaces Mike Lewis, who went 79-60 with two Hoosier Conference titles and one sectional title in six seasons. He stepped down to move into an administrative role.
Bennington knows the Western-Twin Lakes rivalry well. As a Twin Lakes player, he twice went against the Panthers in sectional finals. Western beat Twin Lakes 54-52 in 2012 when Bennington was a sophomore and the Indians beat the Panthers 65-57 in 2014 when he was a senior. He averaged team highs of 12.9 points and 3.1 assists as a senior and closed his Indian career as a 1,000-point scorer.
“I’ll always say it will be a little weird to play against Twin Lakes and especially play against Coach [Kent] Adams for me, but it kind of stops there at that comment. I’ll always support Coach Adams and what he does because I have tremendous respect for him, but I’m firmly on the Western side of things now,” Bennington said.
Bennington coached against Adams in the 2022-23 season opener. Twin Lakes beat Winamac 50-35.
“I told the [Western] kids when I met them that I know they have a sour taste in their mouth from the sectional [Twin Lakes upset Western 45-43 in a semifinal], but I have one left over in my mouth from a game last year too. I’m eager for the opportunity to play against them again,” Bennington said.
He won’t have to wait long. Western’s 2023-24 schedule shows Twin Lakes as its second opponent. Bennington’s debut will come against Class 4A power Kokomo.
“Two very interesting games to start my career at Western,” he said.
While Bennington is young, he draws from good experience. He played football and basketball at Hanover for two seasons before an ankle injury ended his career. He transferred to IUPUI where he worked one season as a student basketball assistant. From there, he spent two years at Lebanon High School and three at McCutcheon before landing the Winamac job.
Bennington pointed to all the coaches with whom he’s worked as influences.
“[Former West Lafayette coach] Dave Wood looked at me when I was a high school kid and said, ‘Bob Knight and John Wooden are both in the Hall of Fame, but they have two completely different philosophies,’” he recalled. “I don’t know that I’ve gotten to experience any one coach who would agree on a lot of things, but I consider every coach that I’ve gotten to work with a great coach.
“November is a long ways away, but it will be here before we know it. I’m excited to sit down and get spring and summer schedules in place and get to work. It starts with getting in the gym with the kids. Before we start taking about styles of play, it’s about building relationships. In the next week or two, we’ll get going.”
