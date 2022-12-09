...AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT...
Areas of fog are expected across Central Indiana tonight.
Visibility less than one mile will be common, and some areas could
see dense fog with visibility around one quarter mile or less.
If traveling, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce
visibilities. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your
destination.
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga hammers home one of his 11 dunks during the Kats’ 72-38 rout of McCutcheon in a North Central Conference game Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Memorial Gym. Bidunga finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kats put on a show
BOYS BB: Bidunga, Kats crush Mavericks in home opener
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
It’s good to be home.
For Kokomo’s boys basketball squad, it was downright awesome to be home Friday night.
The Wildkats treated an energized crowd and amped up student section to one heck of a home opener at Memorial Gym, blowing out McCutcheon, 72-38, in the North Central Conference opener for both squads.
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga hammers home one of his 11 dunks during the Kats’ 72-38 rout of McCutcheon in a North Central Conference game Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Memorial Gym. Bidunga finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon is fouled at the basket by McCutcheon's Sam Swank who flies upside down. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zion Bellamy puts up a three. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zion Bellamy puts up a three. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jonovan Howard puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga dunks. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard throws a pass. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga dunks. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jonovan Howard puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jonovan Howard throws a pass. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Jonovan Howard puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Ma'Kaela Drake takes the ball down the court. Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball player Aijia Elliott puts up a shot against McCutcheon on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Mia Castillo reaches for a rebound. Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Mia Castillo puts up a shot. Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Kamaria White puts up a shot. Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Aijia Elliott celebrates after getting fouled at the basket and making the shot while teammate Ma'Kaela Drake congratulates her. Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats McCutcheon 72-38 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo girls basketball falls to McCutcheon 38-35 in Memorial Gym on Friday, December 9, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s lead swelled to as many as 38 points in the fourth quarter as the Kats broke open a 30-12 halftime lead with an absolutely dominant third quarter, outscoring the Mavs 21-13 to take a 51-25 lead into the final frame and only expand on the lead from there.
After a stretch of three road games against quality opponents to open the season, the Kats improved to 2-2. Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said it was great to have the Kats in front of a raucous home crowd.
“Hopefully we keep playing well and it keeps getting bigger and bigger,” he said. “I think it’s a fun group to watch, they really share the ball.”
Kat fans got quite a treat in Friday’s win as Flory Bidunga gave the crowd plenty to cheer about with a career-high 34 points and 11 rebounds, his 12th straight double-double and 28th in 31 career games. He was 15 of 16 from the field.
Bidunga turned in a totally dominant effort, taking over in the second quarter and not letting his foot off the gas until he came out in the fourth. He exited to a roaring ovation with 5:00 to play shortly after giving the Kats a 59-28 lead following his 11th dunk of the game, a slam that Zavion Bellamy fed to him off the glass to put an exclamation point on a monster game.
Per Kokomo sports information director Dean Hockney, Bidunga's 34-point game is the 24th known game of 34 or more points in Kokomo history.
Bidunga had no shortage of help from his teammates, who fed him the ball seemingly effortlessly in transition for several of his jams while turning Mavs miscues into points.
“Whenever you’ve got him running the rim and you’ve got Reis Beard out there creating turnovers, we’re going to do well. And then Jonavon Howard was really good and the Bellamy brothers were awesome defensively,” Peckinpaugh said. “They got out, they shared the ball and they got easy looks and that led to a big win for us.”
Howard, who transferred to Kokomo from McCutcheon, added 14 points for the Kats.
“He’s starting to come on,” Peckinpaugh said of Howard finding his groove in the lineup. “He’s a tough kid, knows how to play, has been really good defensively. He’s just going to keep getting better and better as we continue to grow.”
McCutcheon (1-3, 0-1) tried to make someone other than Bidunga beat them out of the gate, and the Kats were happy to oblige.
Four Kat players — Zavion Bellamy, Zion Bellamy, Patrick Hardimon and Howard — combined for the Kats' first 10 points. After McCutcheon tied the game at 2-all, Kokomo went on a 10-0 run that Bidunga capped with an alley-oop dunk for his first points of the night. That score put Kokomo up 12-2 with 3:48 to play in the first quarter.
McCutcheon closed the period with back-to-back triples to get within 12-8 at the first stop.
Bidunga scored to open the second quarter and Zavion and Zion Bellamy followed with 3-pointers. From there, Bidunga went to work, with three straight dunks. After a Howard hoop, Bidunga added another basket as the Kats outscored the Mavs 18-4 in the period to go up 30-12 at the half.
The Kats turned four Mav turnovers into points in the second quarter that led to quick transition points including two of Bidunga’s jams.
Bidunga took over the game in the third quarter, with 17 points and five dunks as the Kats pulled away for a 51-25 lead heading into the fourth.
“Whenever we’re good defensively and we’ve got Flory running as hard as he can run, it makes the game pretty simple on everybody,” Peckinpaugh said.
Kokomo shot 28 of 51 (55%) for the game, knocking down eight 3-pointers that paved the way for Bidunga to dominate.
“Our guys are going to have to have the confidence to shoot shots or teams are just going to keep putting bodies in the lane,” Peckinpaugh said. “Our guys did a really good job [Friday] taking good shots in rhythm.”
