Kokomo center Flory Bidunga soars in for a dunk during the Kats’ 61-47 victory over Logansport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Berry Bowl. Bidunga set a school record with 14-of-14 shooting, scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Reis Beard takes the ball down the court as Logansport’s Isaac Russell tries to stay with him during the Kats’ 61-47 win Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
DAZZLING PERFORMANCE
BOYS BB: Bidunga leads Kats past Berries in return to Berry Bowl
BEAU WICKER
CNHI Sports Indiana
1 of 2
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga soars in for a dunk during the Kats’ 61-47 victory over Logansport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Berry Bowl. Bidunga set a school record with 14-of-14 shooting, scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Reis Beard takes the ball down the court as Logansport’s Isaac Russell tries to stay with him during the Kats’ 61-47 win Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
LOGANSPORT — There was a packed crowd at the Berry Bowl to watch Flory Bidunga and the Kokomo Wildkats take on the Logansport Berries on Friday night.
Bidunga was as good as advertised, recording 33 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Wildkats to a 61-47 win.
The Wildkats, ranked eighth in the state coaches’ poll, improved to 8-4 and 3-0 in the North Central Conference. The Berries dropped to 3-8 and 0-3.
1 of 33
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga dunks. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zion Bellamy heads to the basket. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga soars in for a dunk during the Kats’ 61-47 victory over Logansport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Berry Bowl. Bidunga set a school record with 14-of-14 shooting, scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy takes the ball down the court. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga dunks. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard looks through Logansport defense to the basket. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga is fouled at the basket. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot over Logansport's Jacob Taylor. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Reis Beard takes the ball down the court as Logansport’s Isaac Russell tries to stay with him during the Kats’ 61-47 win Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Chrisanthony Del Valle heads down the court with Kokomo's Reis Beard at his side during Friday night's matchup between the Berries and the Wildkats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | For the Pharos-Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | For the Pharos-Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo vs Logansport boys BB
1 of 33
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga dunks. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zion Bellamy heads to the basket. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo center Flory Bidunga soars in for a dunk during the Kats’ 61-47 victory over Logansport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Berry Bowl. Bidunga set a school record with 14-of-14 shooting, scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy takes the ball down the court. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga dunks. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Reis Beard looks through Logansport defense to the basket. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga is fouled at the basket. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot over Logansport's Jacob Taylor. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot. Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Reis Beard takes the ball down the court as Logansport’s Isaac Russell tries to stay with him during the Kats’ 61-47 win Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo boys basketball defeats Logansport 61-47 on Friday, January 6, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Logansport's Chrisanthony Del Valle heads down the court with Kokomo's Reis Beard at his side during Friday night's matchup between the Berries and the Wildkats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | For the Pharos-Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | For the Pharos-Tribune
Bidunga set a school record by shooting 14-of-14 from the field. He had a perfect night overall until he missed the front end of a one-and-one with 2:18 remaining to finish 5-of-6 from the foul line.
“He’s special,” Logansport coach Matt Lange said. “I was talking to coach [John] Peckinpaugh before the game, I said the way he’s increased his abilities from last year to this year is incredible. He’s a completely different player. He’s more versatile and his ceiling is unlimited. He’s got those gifts that we all wish we had which is being 6-10, long and a great athlete.”
The Wildkats jumped out to a 28-7 lead 11 minutes into the game. After that the Berries played pretty well. Logansport got to within 32-17 at halftime before Kokomo led as much as 47-23 with 2:00 left in the third. The Berries got to within 51-31 after three and got it as close as 14 with 4:10 remaining before the Kats went on to win by 14.
“We started out hot,” Peckinpaugh said. “I think we got a little loose defensively. We’ve just got to be better of staying disciplined and locked in on that end. We’ve got to do better preparing all week to be able to follow that game plan.”
The Wildkats were good a year ago in the Berry Bowl, where they won sectional and regional championships.
Peckinpaugh said to get back to that level, “We’ve just got to be more disciplined and have better practices than we’ve been having. People don’t realize how hard that is to do one time let alone to go back-to-back at the sectional level. We’ve got to get a lot better than we are right now.”
Logansport had the most fans its had in the stands for a regular-season game since Jalen Adaway and Matt Jennings were seniors in 2017. Kokomo also brought a lot of fans.
Peckinpaugh said that’s getting to be the norm for his team even on the road with Bidunga being recruited by several of the top college programs in the nation.
“It’s starting to be. He’s a special player and our guys around him do a good job of making him better and he does the same for them. But it’s been a fun atmosphere for our guys every night,” he said.
Bidunga did not disappoint as he showed his complete arsenal of dunks throughout the contest. He also showed good touch around the rim. He reached three career milestones — 700 points, 500 rebounds and 200 blocked shots.
Patrick Hardimon added 11 points for Kokomo. Zion Bellamy scored six. Zavion Bellamy had four points and seven assists. Jonavon Howard added four points and Shayne Spear chipped in three.
Isaac Russell scored 17 of his team-high 19 points in the second half to lead the Berries. Cooper Smith had 12. Jacob Taylor and Chrisanthony Del Valle added seven apiece.
“We started off a little slow. First quarter we were down 13, we ended up losing by 14,” Lange said. “This is one of the best teams in the state. They went to the semistate last year, they didn’t lose anybody. Their big guy got a lot better. And we played them to 14. I’m not happy with losing but I’m certainly happy with our effort. I thought we gave 150% effort and we gave them all we had.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.