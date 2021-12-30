Kokomo center Flory Bidunga puts up a shot against University on Wednesday night at Memorial Gym. Bidunga made 14 of 15 shots and scored 32 points to lead the Kats to a 63-61 win. He also had 17 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dominant force
BOYS BB: Bidunga leads Kats past Trailblazers in Cox tourney
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s boys basketball team rode a dominant performance from 6-foot-10 sophomore Flory Bidunga to a 63-61 victory over University in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament’s opening round Wednesday night at Memorial Gym.
Bidunga scored 32 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked five shots. He made 14 of 15 shots from the field and drew 10 fouls.
The 14 field goals made are tied for the most in Kokomo history since 1986. Bidunga matched a pair of Red and Blue legends in Brian Hogan (1988) and Lee Coomler (1996). In addition, the 17 rebounds are tied for the third most since 1986.
Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh liked how the Kats pounded the ball inside to Bidunga.
“If Flory Bidunga gets 15 shots every night, we’ll have a pretty good chance to win a lot of ballgames,” he said. “What he did [Wednesday] really well was he just got deep post catches and it made the game really simple for him. We’ve been working on that with him. When he can catch it in front of the rim, there are not too many people in high school basketball who can stop him because he has a good touch either hand and he can elevate over you.
“He’s just going to keep getting better as he can expand his game and grow his game.”
Kokomo (6-3) advances to face No. 5-ranked Valparaiso (8-1) in a semifinal game at noon today. Valpo beat South Bend Riley 65-42. Warren Central and Brownsburg are in the 10 a.m. semifinal game. All four teams will return at night. The consolation game is at 6 p.m. with the championship to follow at 8 p.m.
University (6-3) simply had no answer for Bidunga inside. He scored eight points in each quarter and he grabbed eight offensive rebounds, which led Kokomo to an 11-4 edge in second-chance points.
“I’m proud of the way my team played,” University coach Brandon Lafferman said. “We don’t play a lot of guys who are [6-10] and as skilled and good as he is. We tried to do some things down the stretch, foul him a little bit, and he made a couple free throws. But I think overall, my guys battled considering the size discrepancy. It was a really good game.”
The teams battled through six ties and three lead changes in the first half. The third quarter was tight as well until Bidunga scored six straight points over the final 2:38 to give the Kats a 46-42 lead. Bidunga had dunks on back-to-back plays to start the run and he capped it with a nice post score over a double team.
Kokomo kept the lead throughout the final quarter with University staying within striking distance the whole time.
The Kats led 59-52 after Bidunga split a pair of free throws at 2:52. The Trailblazers followed with a pair of quick baskets to draw within 59-56. From there, University had chances to draw closer or pull even as Bidunga missed two free throws at 1:36 and the Kats had a turnover at 1:02. But University followed each with a missed shot.
After Kokomo’s Zavion Bellamy hit two free throws for a 61-56 lead at :48, University’s Sabien Cain scored on a tough drive at :37 to again make it a three-point game. Kokomo’s Zion Bellamy then missed two free throws at :24 but Bidunga snared an offensive rebound and Zavion Bellamy hit one of two free throws at :19 for a 62-58 lead.
University’s Larry Pierce hit a 3-pointer at :07 to bring his squad within one. The Trailblazers fouled Shayne Spear at :03 and he made one of two free turnovers. University’s final possession ended in a turnover as time expired.
Zion Bellamy finished with 10 points and three steals and Zavion Bellamy had nine points and five points. Jace Rayl had six points on two 3-pointers and five assists.
Cain led University with 19 points. Pierce had 17 and Robert Russell had 15.
Peckinpaugh was not happy with the Kats’ defense.
“We guarded really well at Zionsville, who is one of the top teams in the state, and we guarded very well against Westfield. [Wednesday] we just didn’t have that attention to detail that we needed. But we found a way to win, which is big time. We just have to keep getting better,” he said.
Kokomo faces a quick turnaround to prepare for Valparaiso.
“I don’t know if I’ll leave this place tonight, we have a lot of film to watch to get ready,” Peckinpaugh said.
“I think we can win this thing, we just have to come play as a team and defend and we’ll have a chance,” he added.
