RICHMOND – Get him on the court and he’s trouble.
Flory Bidunga has been a dominant presence on the interior for Kokomo this season as an international transfer into the program, but Friday night at Richmond was his best game yet, as he accomplished something that the best players in the long history of Kokomo High School basketball have never done.
The sophomore sensation thoroughly dominated the Red Devils with 32 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocked shots in what is the first known triple-double in school history, according to Kokomo sports information director Dean Hockney. His effort led the Wildkats (13-6, 5-2) to a 59-45 North Central Conference win over the Red Devils.
“That was a big-time performance and the scary thing is he missed a bunch early,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “His effort on help-side defense made me think Bill Russell was out there at one point with the way he was swatting shots off the backboard. He was pretty special.”
Bidunga set the tone early with an alley-oop dunk from a Shayne Spear pass just 21 seconds into the game. It was the first of several times Bidunga found himself hanging from the rim, as he shot 18 of 24 from the floor, and nearly had a quadruple double with double-digit dunks.
He would add two more dunks in the first quarter and Spear would connect on a pair of triples as the Kats led 13-12 after eight minutes. Both teams were showing rust, however, as neither played last week due to weather postponements, and that led to 19 combined turnovers in the first half.
“I think 24 is a lot of shots [for Bidunga], but we have got to be able to pound the ball inside on teams,” Peckinpaugh said. “The good thing is that he is unselfish. He is going to make passes and I thought that carried over to our other guys very well.”
Both Spear and Bidunga had 10 points at the half as Kokomo led 25-22. The Kats were able to push the lead out to seven at one point in the third quarter, but freshman Mason Carpenter got hot for nine third-period points for the Red Devils (7-12, 1-5).
“Early on I thought we were good defensively, but we got in a bit of a slump there in the second and third quarter where we got a little loose,” Peckenpaugh said. “Overall our guys were buying in and it really helps when you have someone protecting the rim so you can be aggressive in passing lanes.”
Chase Newton got Richmond within one at 37-36 when he beat the third-quarter horn with a 3-pointer, then Deante Smith gave the Red Devils a 39-37 led with a 3 on the first possession of the final period. That is when Bidunga really took the game over.
Kokomo would close the game on a 22-6 run where Bidunga scored 16 fourth-quarter points. While he did it on the offensive end, he also provided multiple blocks and rebounds on the defensive end as Richmond had no answer for him. Kokomo’s final four baskets were alley-oop dunks to Bidunga as Richmond gambled defensively and lost.
Zavion Bellamy was particularly adept ad feeding the post, as he finished the game with seven points and nine assists. Spear would close with 15 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.
