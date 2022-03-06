Kokomo center Flory Bidunga puts in a dunk during the Kats' 49-42 victory over Lafayette Jeff in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional championship Saturday, March 5, at the Berry Bowl. Bidunga had a triple-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
BOYS BB: Bidunga's triple-double leads Kats to 1st sectional title since 2014
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
LOGANSPORT — Kokomo center Flory Bidunga dominated on both ends of the floor against Lafayette Jeff in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional championship Saturday night at the Berry Bowl.
The 6-foot-10 sophomore finished with a sensational triple-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in the Wildkats' 49-42 victory. He made 14 of 15 shots from the field highlighted by several dunks.
Bidunga made it look easy at times — but cutting a piece of net after the game was a different story. It was a new experience for the international student and he needed a few attempts.
"I don't know how to cut that," Bidunga said with a big smile. "I think it was the scissors, but I do it."
Led by Bidunga, the Kats broke away from an 18-all halftime tie to beat the Bronchos in a clash of North Central Conference rivals. Bidunga scored nine points and blocked six shots in the third quarter to help the Kats take a 31-28 lead. He followed with 12 points and two more blocks in the final quarter to keep the Kats in the lead.
"This was great," Bidunga said. "We didn't play very good in the first half. Coach said, 'Play hard, have fun' and that's what we do."
Like Bidunga, coach John Peckinpaugh is in his first season at Kokomo. Together, they have led the Kats back to prominence following three straight losing seasons — the longest such streak in Kokomo history since 1913-15.
"He's a good kid," Peckinpaugh said as fans chanted Bidunga's name. "He had a triple-double in the sectional as a sophomore and he's still a better person than that, which is awesome. Our students love him, our team loves him. It's been fun to watch him grow."
Also for the Kats (18-7), Zavion Bellamy had six points and four assists, Deundre Kirby came off the bench for six points on two 3-pointers in the first half, Reis Beard had four points and Shayne Spear had three points, six rebounds and five assists.
The sectional title is the Kats' 75th all-time, extending their state record, but their first since 2014.
The Kats played seven players — four juniors, two sophomores and a freshman. By comparison, the Bronchos (21-5) went with all seniors.
"It's a young group of kids," Peckinpaugh said. "I think they think this is normal and it's really not normal at all. I can't say enough for their effort. That's a really, really good Jeff team and we battled. We struggled to score early, it was a tough game, and we just continued to guard. I am extremely proud of the effort."
Defensively, the Kats held the Bronchos to 14-of-55 shooting (25.5%).
"It helps having Flory back there behind, but all of our guys are in the right spots and make big plays in big moments. It's a special group. We can make a run here," Peckinpaugh said.
Kokomo advances to the Logansport Regional next Saturday. Kokomo faces Fort Wayne Snider (18-7) in the 10 a.m. semifinal. No. 4-ranked Homestead (22-5) and Westfield (21-6) are in the second semifinal. The winners will return at night for the final.
After Kokomo and Jeff battled through four ties and four lead changes in the first half, the Kats made their move in the third quarter. With Jeff leading 22-20, Bidunga scored inside for a tie midway through the quarter. On Jeff's next possession, Bidunga impressively blocked three different shots. He followed with back-to-baskets — the second coming on a nice feed from Spear — to put the Kats in the lead for good.
In the fourth quarter, with the Bronchos' defense having to chase, Spear and Bellamy repeatedly dished alley-oops to Bidunga in the halfcourt for dunks and layups. The Kats stretched to a 43-35 lead at 3:28.
The Bronchos took advantage of three Kat turnovers to rally to within one, 43-42, at 1:45. Following a Kat miss, the Bronchos had a chance to take the lead, but they missed a 3-pointer. Bidunga scored inside for a 45-42 lead at 1:17.
The Bronchos had two more misses around Spear missing the front end of a one-and-one. From there, Bellamy sealed the win by making 4 of 6 free throws in the final :29. Bidunga blocked a shot at the buzzer to put an exclamation point on the win.
The Kats finished 20 of 36 (55.6%) from the field. That helped make up for 18 turnovers.
Jeff coach Mark Barnhizer lamented his team's cold shooting, which included 34% shooting on 2-point attempts and 15% on 3-point attempts.
"You can't beat a fifth-grade Catholic team like that," he said. "We haven't been a good shooting team all year. We have found other ways to win, but with [Bidunga] inside, you're not going to get easy layups that you'll get against other teams, you have to make some outside shots and we did not make any.
"They're a very good team. [Peckinpaugh has] done a really good job with those guys. It's unfortunate we didn't do the things that were necessary to win. They did and that was the difference in the game."
