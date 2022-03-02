Tipton guard Grady Carpenter drives past Taylor forward Jay Patterson during a opening-round game in the Class 2A Tipton Sectional on Tuesday night. Carpenter scored 27 points, including 13 in the third quarter, to help the Blue Devils take a 61-48 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Devils take over
BOYS BB: Big 3rd-quarter run powers Tipton over Taylor
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
TIPTON — Tipton’s boys basketball team blitzed Taylor with an 18-2 run to start the second half to build a commanding lead and the Blue Devils went on to beat the Titans 61-48 in the Class 2A Tipton Sectional’s opening round Tuesday night.
Taylor took a 27-25 advantage into halftime after making 7 of 10 shots in the second quarter. Tipton countered that by making its first seven shots in the third quarter to seize a 41-29 lead. When the Blue Devils finally missed, they grabbed the offensive rebound and capped the possession and the decisive run with two free throws for a 43-29 lead.
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Tipton's Grady Carpenter, right, celebrates with Nolan Swan after Carpenter scores a three pointer in the third quarter. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Tipton's Sam Ridgeway puts up a shot over Taylor's Bobby Wonnell. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Tipton's Nolan Swan puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Tipton's Sam Ridgeway grabs a rebound over Taylor's Misaiah Bebley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Tipton's Nate Powell shoots over Taylor's Misaiah Bebley. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Tipton's Nolan Swan shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Cody Groves shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Bobby Wonnell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Jav'aire Patterson looks to the basket and knocks Tipton's Nate Powell over. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Cody Groves makes a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Bobby Wonnell moves past Nolan Swan to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Mekhi McGee looks to get past Tipton's Nolan Swan and Grady Carpenter. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Taylor's Misaiah Bebley blocks the shot of Tipton's Jackson Money. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Tipton's Jackson Money shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Tipton's Nate Powell shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-1-22 Tipton vs Taylor sectional boys basketball opener Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Blue Devils held a 46-36 lead at the close of the quarter. Tipton kept control the rest of the way in beating Taylor for 26th straight time.
In the decisive third quarter, the Blue Devils made 8 of 11 shots from the field — and just as importantly, held the Titans in check. Taylor made 4 of 8 shots and committed four turnovers.
“When we made the change to the defense in the second half [flattening the zone], we felt like our coverage was really good and our rebounding improved and our break got going. I thought our defense dictated the tempo,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said.
Tipton guard Grady Carpenter was dominant in the third quarter. The Blue Devil freshman hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. He finished with a game-high 27 points.
“He’s a good ball player,” Hawkins said. “Anything we do, whether it’s a shooting drill or a defensive drill, he intends to win every competition. Guys like that are competitors and that rubs off on all of our players. We have a great group of competitors who know that they just got 32 minutes closer to what their goal is, but the bottom line is it’s what’s in front of us next.”
Tipton (15-6) advances to face Sheridan (4-18) in Friday’s semifinal round. Madison-Grant (13-10) and Eastbrook (10-12) are in the opening semifinal. M-G beat Blackford 59-43 in Tuesday’s opener.
Nate Powell backed Carpenter for Tipton with 18 points and six rebounds. Nolan Swan had eight points and Jackson Money had six points, including the first four points of the second half.
Mekhi McGee led Taylor (12-10) with 19 points. Tipton had no answer for him in the first half when he constantly attacked off the dribble, made 8 of 9 shots and scored 17 points — but the Blue Devils held him to 1-of-4 shooting and two points the rest of the way.
“I thought we were doing a good job on Bobby Wonnell [in the first half], so we needed to get McGee calmed down because he is a good player. He’s one of my favorite guys from around the Kokomo area. I just like him because he always represents himself in a classy way,” Hawkins said.
Bobby Wonnell had 10 points in his Titan finale and Cody Groves hit three 3-pointers for nine points. Jay Patterson had seven points, including a thunderous dunk off a steal and breakaway for Taylor’s first points.
“[Tipton] deserved to win the game, there’s no doubt it,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “I’m proud of my boys, I’m proud of how hard they’ve played all year, I’m proud of how far we’ve come from when I took the job back in March [2021] to now. I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
Count Hawkins as someone who sees Taylor as a program on the rise.
“Give credit to Taylor for all they’ve done and to coach Wonnell because I think it’s one of the most improved teams in the Kokomo area,” he said. “I really respect his players and how hard they play.”
Bob Wonnell became emotional when asked about coaching his son Bobby in high school. The Wonnells spent three years at Kokomo before making the move to Taylor.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to get to coach him. It’s been the time of my life. I’m so proud of him,” he said.
