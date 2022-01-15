Efficient shooting, balanced offense and hard-nosed defense allowed Taylor’s boys basketball team to slowly but surely pull away from Clinton Central in the first half of Friday’s Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Center Court.
That same formula early in the second half helped the Titans leave little doubt.
Taylor turned its 26-15 halftime lead into a 20-point gap with a big third quarter, pulling away to lead 45-25 at the end of the period and cruising to a 59-43 win.
The Titans shot 7 of 11 in that deciding quarter (63%) while the Bulldogs were a frosty 4 of 18 (22%) in the frame. That was the trend for each team most of the game.
Taylor finished 18 of 37 (48%) overall from the field while shooting an impressive 21 of 26 from the charity stripe. Comparatively, the Bulldogs were 15 of 61 (25%) while struggling through a 5 of 13 at the free throw line.
The victory lifted the Titans (6-5 overall) to 3-1 in conference play, dropping the Bulldogs to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the HHC.
“Defensively, in terms of energy and movement and being locked in, it was as close to 32 minutes as we’ve had this season,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “And our offense was as efficient as it’s been in terms of taking care of the ball.”
Taylor’s balanced scoring effort left Clinton Central with few answers. The Bulldogs zoned in on Bobby Wonnell, leaving the door open for the Titans’ other scorers. While Bobby Wonnell finished with a game-high 16 points, Mekhi McGee and Jay Patterson had big contributions, adding 14 points each. Other contributors included Cody Groves (seven points) and Chris Moore (six points).
“They box-and-one’d Bobby for three fourths of the game,” Bob Wonnell said. “I thought we did a good job of spreading the basketball around. Cody Groves played his best basketball game of the season. Chris Moore played really well and did some good things. Really good contributions from all seven of our core guys.”
The Bulldogs scored first, but Groves followed with a 3-pointer for the game’s first and only lead change at 3-2. The Titans went on to lead 11-7 at the first stop.
Taylor went up by 10 points at 18-8 with 5:39 to play in the half when McGee capped a 7-0 run with a pair of free throws. Patterson scored on a putback of his own miss and was fouled, converting the free throw to start the run and Bobby Wonnell followed that with a basket.
Bobby Wonnell had to put in a hard night for all of his points, earning half of them from the free throw line. He and McGee each recorded 8 of 8 nights behind the stripe.
“I tell you what, we have quietly put a nice free throw season together,” Bob Wonnell said. “I do think we’ve got a pretty solid free-throw shooting team, especially in those situations where you’re trying to run out a game and get the ball to the right foul shooters.”
The Titans were a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line to close out the first half maintaining the double-digit lead.
Clinton Central made it a nine-point game at 26-17 at the start of the second half and Taylor took control from there, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-8 the rest of the quarter to essentially put the game out of reach.
The Titans also had a big night on the boards, outrebounding the Bulldogs 41-30. Jay Patterson finished with eight rebounds and a pair of blocked shots and Bobby Wonnell grabbed seven boards. Mekhi McGee and Misiah Bebley added six boards a piece.
Kaiden Blane provided a further spark for the Titans with five rebounds and three blocked shots.
Koda Allen led Clinton Central with 11 points.
Taylor has been hovering right around .500 for most of the season. With a tough stretch of games ahead, Bob Wonnell hopes the Titans continue to grow each game.
“You look at our next three games with Western, Tipton and Cass and that’s three really good schools. We’ve just got to continue to focus on us and keep trying to get better and better.”
