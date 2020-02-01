ROSSVILLE — There are four quarters in a high school basketball game, but some quarters are more significant to the final outcome that others.
That was the case Friday night when the Rossville Hornets turned a first-quarter deficit into a nine-point halftime lead en route to a 61-47 Hoosier Heartland Conference victory over the Eastern Comets.
Rossville threw a tough full-court press at the Comets the entire game. Eastern handled the pressure well in the first quarter to lead 13-11 at the first stop. The second quarter was a different story.
“Rossville has a nice team,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “They are 12-4 and Cory [Dunn] does a great job. Rossville has some good shooters and they are very quick. That makes them really good in transition. They can turn things around and score points quickly.”
Eastern scored the first bucket of the second quarter to lead 15-11, then the Hornets’ press started causing trouble. The Comets turned the ball over four times in just over 90 seconds and Rossville turned three of those miscues into points. To make things worse, Eastern followed that first basket with five straight missed shots. Rossville scored nine unanswered points to take a 20-15 lead with 4:30 left in the half.
“Eastern did a nice job against our press so we made some adjustments after the first quarter,” Dunn explained. “We were able to force a pace of play that they didn’t want, allowing us to make a run.”
The Hornets were a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 31-22 at halftime. Eastern hit just 4 of 14 shots (29%) in the helter-skelter second quarter that had Springer on his feet asking his players to slow down.
“That second quarter set the spread for the game,” Springer said. “We beat their press several times and got some nice layups, but in that second quarter we missed shots at crucial times and missed free throws that we normally make.
“I’m proud of our kids. They worked hard and never gave up clear to the final buzzer. I like the effort, we just came up short.”
Rossville extended its lead to 41-26 with 5:15 left in the third quarter, then Eastern make a run. The Comets scored the last six points of the third quarter and the first 5 points of the fourth quarter to make things interesting. Eastern trailed just 41-37 with 6:19 to go, then the Hornets’ defense struck again.
Following a 3-pointer from the corner by Rossville’s Luke Meek, Eastern turned the ball over on its next two possessions. The Hornets outscored Eastern 12-3 in just over two minutes to extend the lead back to double figures, 53-40, with 3:57 left.
“It seemed like we were stuck of 41 for about eight minutes,” Dunn said. “Then Meek hit a really big 3 that got us going again.”
Evan Monize led 7-9 Eastern with 18 points and Ethan Wilcox added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Comets are off until Friday when they host Howard County rival Taylor.
The Hornets had three players score in double figures. Dirk Shaw led all scorers with 21 followed by Meek with 15 and Jayden Brown with 12. Rossville travels to Pioneer tonight, then put its 6-0 HHC record on the line when they host 13-3 Clinton Prairie, also 6-0 in the HHC, next Friday night.
