INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a rough season for Tri-Central’s boys basketball team, but the Trojans were able to right the ship a little bit Wednesday in a game against the Indiana School for the Deaf.
The Trojans used a 25-2 run that spanned the late first quarter and early second quarter to build a big lead on their way to a 56-28 victory over the host Orioles. The Trojans improved to 6-16 and snapped a seven-game losing streak.
“Honestly, that was some of the best basketball we have played in a while,” said Tri-Central coach Cam Hindman. “We have made some adjustments defensively the last couple of weeks and I think the light bulb kind of came on during that run. We played really, really well defensively during that stretch.”
Defense was the name of the game for Tri-Central as the Trojans forced the Orioles (8-14) into 21 turnovers and held them to 11-of-38 shooting from the field overall and 1-of-5 3-point shooting.
Tri-Central never trailed in this one as Landon Grant started the game off with a 3-pointer 51 seconds into the game. The Trojans led just 7-4 with 2:11 left in the first quarter when their big run began.
Daetyn Horn started the run with a 3-pointer and Stetson Newcom added another 3 in the final minute of the quarter as the Trojans were able to push the lead from 7-4 to 17-6 in the final two minutes of the period.
The defensive intensity picked up even further in the second period, as Tri-Central ripped off 15 straight to start the quarter. The Trojans also had excellent balance during the run, as eight different players cracked the scoring column in the first half.
“I think everyone on the roster scored [Wednesday], which is definitely a first for us,” said Hindman. “It was nice to get everyone in the game, but getting everyone in the book was a nice plus for us.”
All told, 11 different players saw action and scored for the Trojans. Grant led the team with 12 points and Layton Henderson followed with nine points. Aren Hoback had a solid night as well with six points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Tri-Central led 36-10 at the half and never really looked back from there. The Orioles’ Tyler Wascher led all scorers with 17 points and he had a solid third period with eight points and the Orioles settled more into the game. The Trojans led 46-20 after three and much of the fourth quarter was played with reserves.
“I think it is easy to overlook games like this,” said Hindman. “They are struggling and they have some injuries, so I don’t really think their record reflects what they are capable of when they are at full strength. They played at our place last year and at full strength they played with us for three solid quarters. They really made a game out of it after we had gotten a good start, so we wanted to get a good start [Wednesday].”
Tri-Central returns home for its regular-season finale Friday night against Northfield before hosting its sectional opener against Anderson Prep Academy next Tuesday.
