Tipton’s Cory Vonfeldt heads to the basket during the Blue Devils’ game against Blackford in the Class 2A Blackford Sectional final Saturday night.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Blackford beats Tipton for sectional title
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
HARTFORD CITY — Tipton’s boys basketball team called its first timeout Saturday night with less than three minutes gone in the first quarter. Blackford had the Blue Devils in trouble and never let them out of the hole.
Blackford scored the first six points of the game, took a 10-2 lead with 5:03 on the clock in the first quarter, and led wire-to-wire in a 70-53 victory over Tipton in the championship game of the Class 2A Blackford Sectional.
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ben Humrichous, Noah Wolfe and Mylan Swan react after Tipton falls to Blackford in the sectional final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton’s Cory Vonfeldt heads to the basket during the Blue Devils’ game against Blackford in the Class 2A Blackford Sectional final Saturday night.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ben Humrichous pulls down a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ben Humrichous puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Noah Wolfe shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Noah Wolfe and Blackford’s Brandon Stroble go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ben Humrichous shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ben Humrichous looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Noah Wolfe tries to put up a shot in between Blackford’s Max Wors and Dalton Willmann. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Tipton’s Ben Humrichous puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-7-20 Tipton vs Blackford boys basketball sectional championship Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The loss ended Tipton’s season at 19-6. Blackford advances to regional play with a 21-5 record.
“First of all, congratulations to them. I thought they played very, very well,” first-year Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “I really like their team, but I love our team.
“I thought we had some of the best leadership that you could have with our seniors. Our underclassmen in the locker room were awfully sad because they realized how good of leaders these guys were. About three of them came over and said they were hurting because of the loss, but they were hurting because they realize those guys are gone now.”
After Blackford’s fast start, Tipton recovered but Blackford held Tipton at arm’s length the entire first half, leading 18-12 after a quarter and 33-24 at halftime. Tipton had the lead down to three points twice in the first quarter and got no closer than six back in the second period.
In a battle of go-go teams, defense made a difference. Blackford’s zone defense concentrated on taking Tipton forward Ben Humrichous out of the picture and the Blue Devils turned to their outside game. But Tipton was just 2-of-14 from 3-point territory in the first half, and Humrichous was limited to five points at halftime.
“I was really worried about their big fella [Humrichous] and then [Noah Wolfe] has been the key to them,” Blackford coach Jerry Hoover said. “If you can hold [Wolfe] under 30% shooting, then they lose the game. And we tried to do both. We weren’t successful with [Wolfe] at all but I felt like we did contain the big fella a little bit and that helped us. [Mylan Swan] is a much better shooter than he showed [Saturday] and that helped us too.”
Swan had both Tipton’s 3-pointers in the first half and finished 3 of 11 from 3-land for nine points. Wolfe led the Blue Devils with 17 points and Humrichous finished with 12.
The Blue Devils were 3-of-18 from 3-point territory in the second half, with several coming late as Tipton tried to get close after trailing 50-40 through three quarters.
“We didn’t shoot very well,” Hawkins said. “When we were willing to go inside of 2-point range we were really very good, but we shot an awful lot of 3s. I know some of those came at the end, but we missed an awful lot of 3s early.
“I thought defensively as a whole unit … we did a really nice job. They have a good team and I think they spread their scoring around a little bit [Saturday] night. For a long time, until the fourth quarter [Blackford guard] Luke [Brown] was still in the teens. I thought the kids did a really credible job there. If we’d done a more credible job offensively that would have been the key.”
Brown scored the game’s first six points on a 3-pointer and three free throws. He finished with 25 points, below his state-best average of 32.6, but he was a force despite that. In the second half, Tipton tried to speed Blackford up by pressuring the ball defensively and the Bruins didn’t allow themselves to get lured into a more up-tempo approach as they held their advantage.
“When you have a guard [Brown] that controls tempo, it’s really hard to do,” Hawkins said.
Blackford controlled the stretch run. Tipton closed the gap to five points at 52-47 with a 3-pointer from Dalton Money and two free throws by Wolfe early in the fourth, and Blackford responded with an 8-0 run to put the game out of reach at 60-47 with 3:21 left.
“After we got the [early] lead we kind of spooked them a little bit and we were able to keep them in that condition, and then of course Luke Brown is one hell of a player,” Hoover said.
“He’s a thoroughbred and we let him run the floor, run the game. He makes adjustments on the floor both offensively and defensively and calls for substitutes. If he senses — in one case [Saturday] night he wanted to get another guy in the game. It’s fine with us. He has a very, very good sense of basketball and he has a very good basketball IQ. When you’ve got one of those, you let the big horse eat all he can eat.”
Brandon Strouble added 13 points for Blackford and Dalton Willmann scored 12. The sectional title is Blackford’s first of the class era and first overall since 1991.
Tipton says farewell to five seniors: Humrichous, Money, Wolfe, Trevor Ramsey and Cory Vonfeldt.
“I’m really proud of our seniors, coaching them has been a great experience,” Hawkins said. “The kind of people they are is even better. It’s just disappointing for them that we couldn’t put a title by their name.”
