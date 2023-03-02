Madison-Grant and No. 14-ranked Tipton took care of business as expected in their Class 2A Taylor Sectional openers Wednesday at Center Court.
M-G beat Eastern 53-36 in the early game and Tipton rolled past Eastbrook 74-38 in the nightcap.
As a result, M-G (17-6) and Tipton (16-6) will meet in Friday’s second semifinal. They did not cross paths during the regular season, but it’s a rematch of a 2022 sectional final that saw the Blue Devils beat the Argylls 60-51.
“They’re hunting us from last year so we have to realize that we have to bring our very highest game,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said.
The following are looks at Wednesday’s games.
TIPTON 74, EASTBROOK 38
The Blue Devils grabbed complete control in the first quarter. They made 8 of 15 shots, including 5 of 11 from 3-land, and did not commit a turnover. Their defense harassed the Panthers into five turnovers and 2-of-5 shooting.
The Blue Devils led 22-6 at the end of the quarter and they went on to lead 37-15 at halftime. The Panthers had five more turnovers in the second quarter.
“We had scouted them hard and we thought our defensive pressure could affect them. A lot of times, that transitions into us getting layups or fouled on the other end,” Hawkins said. “I thought early, there were a few times maybe we shot a little too fast in our half-court offense and I think a lot of that was because our guys’ mentality was to attack, attack, attack.
“[The Panthers] did some changes to their defense, but not much bothers our guys. We’re either going to dribble you motion or we’re going to cut through motion. We’ve worked all year on that so we’re getting to a point where we’re pretty efficient at times,” Hawkins added.
Tipton went on to lead 53-28 after the third quarter. When Gavin Hare scored inside off an inbounds play with 3:34 remaining, the Blue Devils had a 35-point lead (68-33) and a running clock went into effect for the remainder of the game under the IHSAA’s mercy rule.
The Blue Devils showed good offensive balance. Nolan Swan scored a game-high 21 points, Grady Carpenter scored 14 points, Jackson Money had 11, Connor Hussong had 10 points and Maverick Conaway had eight. Swan drilled three 3-pointers and Carpenter, Hussong and Conaway had two apiece.
Money had a nice all-around game. He grabbed nine rebounds, dished four assists and took three steals.
“He’s a really good player,” Hawkins said. “He’s gotten more assertive as the year’s gone. He sees the basket, he can make shots. He’s a good one.
Carpenter had six boards and three assists.
Nathanael Miller led Eastbrook (5-18) with 11 points.
The Panthers’ struggles extended to free throws. They made only 6 of 15 attempts.
M-G 53, EASTERN 36
In a rematch of a regular-season game played just 10 days earlier, the Argylls outscored the Comets 16-2 over the final 6:00 of the first quarter to build an 18-6 lead.
The Comets opened the second quarter on a 9-2 run to draw within five, but the Argylls quickly pushed their lead back to double figures. They went into halftime up 33-20 and gradually extended the lead in the second half. It was 42-26 after the third quarter and 49-30 midway through the final quarter.
M-G’s offense stretched Eastern with 3-point shooting, then sliced the Comets with a mix of crisp passing and drives to the basket.
Jace Howell led the Argylls with 17 points and five assists. He drilled five 3-pointers.
“Howell plays with such a high motor,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “He got them going early.”
Also for the Argylls, Peyton Southerland scored 12 points and took nine rebounds, Clayton Hull scored nine points and Antonio Blackwell had eight points.
“That’s a very skilled 2A team, they’re very veteran, they play fast, they handle the ball well, they shoot the ball well, they can drive the ball well. It’s really hard defensively,” Lindsay said.
“We had so many shots early that didn’t go and this was one of those nights where we needed them all to go.”
Defensively, Howell hounded Eastern standout Cayden Calloway throughout and held Calloway scoreless for the first three quarters. He finished with five points. He had 25 against the Argylls two weeks ago.
Forward Corbin Snyder and post Owen Crabbe carried the Comets’ scoring load. Snyder scored 15 points and took five rebounds and Crabbe had 12 points and five boards.
The Comets made all nine of their free throw attempts with Crabbe making four and Snyder making three.
Eastern finished 10-13 in Lindsay’s first season. The Comets were 9-4 before hitting a rough stretch.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Lindsay said. “We graduated four of the top six from last year’s team that won eight games. Our guys have fought and scrapped all year long. We had five heartbreak losses. Down the stretch, we had injuries, and down the stretch the strength of schedule significantly improved. Most of the time, you could see improvement from us, but we were playing some really good competition.
“I loved coaching this team.”
