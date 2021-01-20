Tipton forward Nate Powell puts up a shot in the lane during the Pilgrim Cup game Tuesday at Sharpsville. Powell made 11 of 12 shots, scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to a 69-62 victory over Tri-Central.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The beat goes on
BOYS BB: Blue Devils beat Trojans for 14th straight time
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
SHARPSVILLE — Tipton’s boys basketball team kept its ironclad grip on the Pilgrim Cup by beating Tri-Central 69-62 Tuesday.
The victory extends the Blue Devils’ win streak in the rivalry series to 14 and extends their lead in the all-time series to 28-15.
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman and Tipton’s Sam Ridgeway go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball TC’s Conner Hindman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball TC’s Jace Cassity shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton forward Nate Powell puts up a shot in the lane during the Pilgrim Cup game Tuesday at Sharpsville. Powell made 11 of 12 shots, scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils to a 69-62 victory over Tri-Central.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball TC’s Jake Chapman shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Edwards shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Mylan Swan looks to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Edwards puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Nate Powell, left, pulls down a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Edwards looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Mylan Swan takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Mylan Swan takes the ball down the court with TC’s Caden Leininger at his side. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Sam Edwards looks for a pass around TC’s Jake Chapman. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Nate Powell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Tipton’s Eli Carter, left, and Nolan Swan celebrate after Tipton’s win. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-19-21 Tipton vs Tri Central boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The difference in the game was the third quarter. The Trojans (5-6) led 20-17 after the first quarter and 35-34 at halftime, but the Blue Devils (5-7) ripped off a 19-4 run over the first 6:00 of the third quarter to build a commanding 53-39 advantage.
Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins pointed to a halftime defensive adjustment as a key.
“We focused on taking [Jake] Chapman away during that time and trying to see if some others could hit when they had to and [they’re capable], there’s some good ball players there. But [Tuesday] was one of those nights where for a little while, it stymied their offense,” Hawkins said.
Nate Powell provided the Blue Devils’ offensive spark with his work inside. The junior forward had a 100-second stretch where he had back-to-back offensive putbacks, a free throw after another offensive rebound and a fastbreak layup. His seven-point flurry took the score from 46-39 to 53-39.
For Tri-Central, the momentum was slipping away before the third quarter began. The first half ended on a bad note as Chapman received a technical foul. Before the second half started, Tipton’s Mylan Swan cashed in with two free throws.
“We won for three quarters. Obviously you play four. The third quarter was our downfall,” TC coach Bill Bowen said. “The [technical], we can talk about whether it was right or wrong, but it took the air out of us. That’s not an excuse. [The Blue Devils] also changed defenses to start the third quarter and that gave us some trouble too. It took us too long to adjust.”
The Trojans rallied to within 55-47 by the close of the third quarter. They kept chipping away in the fourth quarter and closed to within 63-60 when Chapman hit a 15-foot jumper with 1:06 left — but the Devils handled pressure and found Powell out front for a layup and 65-60 lead. The Devils hit 4 of 6 free throws the rest of the way.
Powell was terrific for the Devils as he consistently found spots around the basket for entry passes or offensive rebounds. He made 11 of 12 shots, scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. He had seven offensive boards.
After Tipton fired up 19 3-point attempts in the first half, Hawkins wanted the Devils to look more inside.
“We told them at halftime, Nate is 5 for 5 so why wouldn’t we want to think about going in there all the time?” he said.
“That was the commitment, to get it [inside] versus just shoot it out here, yet those were shots that were available to us and sometimes we were in a nice rhythm and shot it well,” he added.
Also for Tipton, Mylan Swan had 17 points, Drew Pearce had 10 points, Sam Edwards had nine points and Nolan Swan had eight points and eight rebounds.
“We met [Tuesday] before we came and really made sure we had five people, one mindset starting the game,” Hawkins said. “That’s our goal, to get five, and then eventually 10 people, one mindset. It takes awhile with a team like this, but there’s times you look out there and see five people functioning now. That’s a pretty neat feeling as a coach on the sideline because they’re making the plays.”
The Devils have won three in a row.
Chapman carried the Trojans with 33 points and nine rebounds. Caden Leininger had 11 points and Mason Pickens and Conner Hindman had six apiece.
Bowen was largely pleased with his squad’s offensive work, which included 50% shooting. He pointed to the Devils’ 18-11 advantage in free throw attempts as one area that hurt.
“[The Blue Devils are] a very improving team. Cliff has done a nice job staying with them and moving some pieces around here and there and they’re laying pretty good. I think we’re playing pretty good. I think we played pretty good [Tuesday], we just came up short,” Bowen said.
