HARTFORD CITY — Tipton’s boys basketball team will shoot for its third sectional title in four seasons when it plays in tonight’s Class 2A Blackford championship, but the Blue Devils will need to get past the state’s top scorer on his home court to pull off the feat.
Tipton and the sectional host Bruins cruised to semifinal wins Friday night, setting up what has the makings of an offensive fireworks display in tonight’s title game. The Blue Devils walloped Eastbrook in the opener, 86-48, and Blackford junior Luke Brown netted right at his state-best 32.5 point-per-game average with 33 points and plenty of help from his supporting cast as the Bruins toppled Taylor 83-55 in the nightcap.
That sets the stage for a final with plenty of firepower when Tipton (19-5) and Blackford (20-5) tip at 7:30 p.m.
“They’re a very good high school team,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said of the challenge ahead of his squad. “I think the efficiency of your offense is what’s important.
“Our offense was very efficient [Friday]. The key is you play good basketball on the offensive and defensive end.”
The Blue Devils put Eastbrook (1-22) in a hole early, using a 13-0 first quarter run to pull away.
Ben Humrichous keyed the big run with six points, including an offensive rebound and dunk to put an exclamation point on the run and give the Devils a 20-6 lead on the way to a 22-12 lead at the first stop.
In the second quarter, Noah Wolfe took over with a white-hot shooting frame, scoring 11 straight points including three straight triples to put the Devils up by 22, 40-18, with just under four minutes to play in the half.
Wolfe scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the period as Tipton took a 44-24 lead into the half.
“He was set, he was clean for his shot,” Hawkins said of Wolfe’s hot-shooting quarter. “Noah moved to the perimeter and hit those shots head on. And I thought Ben played a really good game and his defense was really, really good.”
Humrichous finished with a double-double of 15 points and 12 boards including five on the offensive glass.
The Devils made sure the door was shut with a 15-0 run to open the second half, going up 59-26 and holding a 61-30 lead at the third stop before Hawkins pulled his starters midway through the fourth quarter.
Mylan Swan scored 12 points off the bench for Tipton and Jayce Edwards added nine.
Hawkins hopes the Devils’ same formula for success carries over to tonight’s game.
“Pressure. Attack. And play fast. That’s how we play. We’re pretty simple,” Hawkins said. “We started our season this way: pressure, pressure, pressure. We’re relentless pushing the ball. And we’re trying to become very effective on the halfcourt offense when we need to be. We still have improvements to make there, but right now our only thought is we need to get rest and come attack this thing [tonight].”
BLACKFORD 83, TAYLOR 55
The Titans seemed to have an answer for Brown early, holding him to just two points in the first quarter, but he had plenty of help from his teammates as the Bruins’ other starters all scored in the opening frame. Blackford opened the game on a 10-0 run but Taylor (3-19) did not go quietly, battling back to within a deuce at 14-12 thanks to a pair of big Jaylin Reece 3-pointers before Blackford closed the frame with a 7-2 run to lead 21-14 at the first stop.
Reece knocked down 4 of 6 3-pointers in the game to lead the Titans with 12 points as Taylor went 8 of 9 from deep over the first 12 minutes of the game.
But midway through the second quarter, Brown caught fire, scoring 12 straight points in a flurry as Blackford used a 14-0 run to go up 45-27 with :27 to play in the half. Ty’Mon Davis hit from deep to get Taylor within 45-30 at the half.
“The biggest issue for us was we missed four point-blank layups early in the game and spotted them a 10-0 lead,” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “They got a 10-0 lead, we called a timeout and got back in the game. Then they made a 14-point run on us and that was the difference in the game. But give our kids credit. We were outmanned, that’s just a really good basketball team. We were going to make other players hit shots.”
Brandon Stroble made the Titans regret that choice, knocking down six 3-pointers on the way to 24 points, adding quite a secondary blow to Brown’s performance.
“Stroble struggled the other night and you pick your poison against those guys,” Bentzler said. “I’m proud of the kids, we fought back, made it a game, cut it to 11 in the third quarter, but we just didn’t have enough firepower.”
Taylor got to within 47-36 on a Nathan Keene basket with 5:55 to play in the third quarter. The Titans, despite matching the Bruins point-for-point in the third frame, never got closer, trailing 62-47 heading into the fourth. Blackford opened the final frame on a 17-4 run to put the game away. Leading 79-51 with just under 4:00 to play, both teams pulled their starters.
