Emotions flow freely this time of year. Each high in the postseason is matched with a low.
On Saturday, Lapel’s gym will see those emotions played out at their most vivid in a Class 2A boys basketball regional. First, Tipton takes its 17-6 record against unbeaten and top-ranked Monroe Central (24-0) at 10:30 a.m. Following that game, Rensselaer (12-12) lines up against No. 6 Carroll (22-1) at approximately 12:30 p.m. The winners decide the regional championship at 8 p.m.
Carroll is riding high right now, but still remembers how it feels to be on the other side. The Cougars beat Rossville 62-36 last Saturday to win the Western Boone Sectional.
“I was just elated obviously Saturday night,” said Carroll coach Bodie Bender. He noted that for the players and coaches who were involved in last year’s sectional final, when the Cougars lost to Rossville by a point on a buzzer-beater, winning this season was especially meaningful.
“For me, it was a little bit emotional at the end for me just knowing we’d gotten over that hump,” Bender said. “After I went through the handshake line, I had to sit back down on the bench and take it all in. And the first thing I did was think about the four seniors we had last year, because they were a bit part of what we did.”
Carroll won its first sectional title since 2011, and Tipton its first since 2018. Those wins earned new challenges.
“Any time you win a sectional, obviously that is very exciting because you know you’re advancing,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “You’ve just withstood the test from two or three other teams that know you pretty well in the sectional. They’ve exploited maybe what you don’t do well. In order to improve and go beyond the sectional effort, we have to get ourselves focused and right back to work on what we need to improve on.
“While it is exciting, you’re on a mission to be ready to play the next game.”
Here’s a look at Saturday’s matchups at Lapel.
TIPTON VS. MONROE C.
Monroe Central’s résumé is an eye-opener. The Golden Bears own wins over five other sectional champions including two from Class 4A (Bloomington North and Fort Wayne Snider), and one from Class 3A (Yorktown).
Senior guard Jackson Ullom leads Monroe Central’s offense at 15.9 ppg, and senior guard/forward Gavin Smithson-Burciaga averages 11.3. Juniors Jackson Ullom (8.4 ppg), Luke Jones (7.8) and Cole Munchel (6.3) offer more threats. Smithson-Burciaga is the top rebounder at 7 per game.
“There’s a lot of things we have to get done,” Hawkins said. “We have to continue to work on mastering our closeouts on each individual perimeter guy. We’ve got to win the physicality battle down low. We’ve got to outrebound them. The way they shoot sometimes from deep, our guys have got to get a majority of the share of rebounds so we can go with the ball in transition.”
A core of players young and experienced players have the Blue Devils back in the regional for the first time since 2018. Senior Nate Powell averages a double-double of 19.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore Nolan Swan averages 17 points, freshman Grady Carpenter 9.3, sophomore Jackson Money 7.8, and seniors Aden Tolle (4.3) and Sam Ridgeway (3.9) are further options. Swan (5.4 assists) and Carpenter (5.1) give the squad more than 10 assists per game from a playmaking backcourt.
Monroe Central allows just 37.9 ppg defensively.
“From a defensive standpoint, they put a lot of pressure on the basketball,” Hawkins said. “You have to be at your best to run your offense. I think their big guys inside are really strong and physical and really give you a hard time down there. And they’re just tough kids.
“If you don’t move the ball against these guys, then you’re going to be playing right into their hands. I don’t care how many times we reverse it, but we’ve got to move the ball.”
CARROLL VS. RENSSELAER
The Cougars take on a Rensselaer team for the first time in at least 35 years. The Bombers were just 8-12 after losing to Northwestern in the ninth-place game of the Hoosier Conference tournament, but have won four straight since. They topped Cass 47-43 in the Winamac Sectional final.
“Watching them on film, they play hard,” Bender said. “They’re long, they’re athletic, so we’re going to have to find a way to handle their length and play just as hard as they do. And they have some kids that can hit some shots and we’re going to have to be aware of those kids. No. 30 [Colby] Chapman, No. 24 [Tate] Drone are two kids — No. 4 [Corbin] Mathew off the bench is another guy who really showed up in the sectional final and hit some shots to beat those guys.
“I think for us, it starts on the defensive end. That’s something we’ve done well all year. We get up and pressure people in the halfcourt. We just do a great job of rotating. We write this on the board in the pregame — that one-and-done mentality [on defense], and then we get the blockout, get the ball and go play offense.”
Junior guard Owen Duff leads the Cougars’ offense at 16.6 points per game. Junior guard/forward Jake Skinner adds 14.3, sophomore guard Chris Huerta averages 12.3, and junior Austin Kuns (5.7), senior Will Eldridge (5.5) and sophomore Griffin Viney (5) combine for another 16.2.
“The thing we do offensively is we run the floor, we share the basketball,” Bender said. “We don’t have kids on our team that are selfish. They all cut, they all move, they share the basketball and we get good shots.
“We did a heck of a job in both games [of the sectional] of crashing the boards, especially that Rossville game. All the second chances we created for ourselves were huge.”
Skinner averages 7.3 rebounds per game and Duff 6.3. Duff averages 4.1 assists, and Skinner and Huerta average 2.7 each.
