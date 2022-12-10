RUSSIAVILLE — Tipton’s boys basketball team used red-hot 3-point shooting and Grady Carpenter’s all-around play to hammer Western 57-42 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Blue Devils (5-0 overall, 1-0 HC East) made 9 of 12 3-point attempts over the first three quarters and finished 9 of 14. Carpenter went 3 of 5 from deep, Connor Hussong knocked down both of his attempts, Nolan Swan was 2 of 3 and Maverick Conaway was 2 of 4.
Carpenter, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, finished with an impressive all-around line of 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
Western was playing short-handed. Center and go-to player Mitchell Dean sat out with an injury and three backups also missed the game.
“[Dean’s absence] definitely changes the complexion of the game, but it doesn’t take anything away from an extremely well-coached and talented Tipton squad,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “I’m just super impressed with how they play the game. Grady Carpenter is a heck of a player, the Swan kid is a heck of a player and those two guys just make the game easier for their teammates.
“[The Blue Devils] share the ball, they cut well, they obviously all shoot it well and it just puts so much stress on your defense because you have to be locked in every single time they have the ball. When you have five kids on the floor like they do that know how to play the game, it makes for a really tough cover.”
Western (2-2, 0-2) jumped to a 6-2 lead midway through the first quarter before Tipton took control with its 3-point shooting and pressure defense. The Blue Devils rattled off eight straight points to take the lead for good. Swan and Carpenter hit back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite the run.
Up 17-13 deep in the second quarter, Tipton closed with a 10-2 run for a 27-15 halftime lead. Carpenter opened and closed the run with 3-pointers and Hussong also had a triple.
The Blue Devils broke it open with an 11-0 run to start the third quarter. Carpenter assisted on three straight baskets — Jackson Money’s score inside, Conaway’s triple and Hussong’s triple — and Carpenter capped the run with a hoop-and-harm 3-point play.
Tipton pushed to a 25-point lead (48-23) with 1:00 remaining in the quarter. Western scored the final seven points of the quarter, but Tipton kept firm control the rest of the way.
The Devils backed Carpenter with balance. Hussong finished with 10 points, Jackson Money had nine points and Conaway and Swan had six each.
“I thought early, we could have moved it a couple extra times and then made the attack. But we are such attackers because we’re so small that sometimes we force an issue. But those guards of ours make a lot of things happen,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said.
Freshman Carson Biggs led Western with nine points. Logan Nelson had eight and Ian Thurston and Kyler Norman had seven each.
Tipton’s pressure defense gave Western problems as the Panthers committed 12 turnovers, including eight over the middle two quarters,
“I want to compliment Michael Lewis’ team because they were without a couple major people,” Hawkins said. “I thought they were exceptional in their fight and their effort. I think Michael as a coach inspires that into his players. As the game went on, we were able to exert our will over their will, but that will happen in a game when you have players making the plays that our kids made.”
Lewis lamented his team’s defensive showing.
“We’ve been a great defensive team for four years and we’re not a good defensive team right now,” he said. “We have a long ways to go with our defensive discipline and our defensive awareness.
“Some of it is want-to, some of it is film study and some of it is technique. It’s a combination of things that we have to continue to work on.”
