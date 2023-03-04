Tipton’s boys basketball team’s plan of attack Friday night was clear: Score at the rim, in any way that presented itself.
Thirty-two game minutes later, after going downhill on Madison-Grant over and over, the Blue Devils had what they wanted: a victory, and a spot in tonight’s championship game of the Class 2A Taylor Sectional.
Tipton (17-6) took the lead early and kept tightening its grip, dispatching Madison-Grant 73-56 Friday night in the second semifinal at Center Court.
That sets up a date with host Taylor (19-5) at 7:30 tonight for the sectional title. Tipton beat Taylor 52-39 in the regular season on Feb. 11 at Taylor.
Between drives, a couple back-in buckets from the high post, a couple traditional post moves, and cuts to the rim, Tipton scored 15 times in deep to put the Argylls on their heels and establish control in a rematch of a 2022 sectional final. Tipton won that one as well.
Nolan Swan scored a game-high 30 points and hit a personal milestone, becoming a 1,000-point scorer with a free throw in the fourth quarter. Grady Carpenter scored 20 points, Jackson Money 14 and Maverick Conaway seven.
“I thought the key was we felt like we could take advantage of them inside,” Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins said. “Everybody’s told us all year long, ‘Well, you know, you don’t have your big guy down there this year.’ Well, what we decided these two days [after the opening round] is you realize we have more than one big guy down there. We were going to go inside on them and go strong on them.”
The Blue Devils hit 25 of 34 shots in the game, and 13 of 15 in the second half. On one of those misses, Money got his own rebound and put it in for a hoop. At the line, they were even more efficient, hitting 14 of 14 free throws in the second half.
“We play at a certain speed and we have to read so much, and our kids do such a good job,” Hawkins said. “But I think the key was we shot pretty well. I thought we played pretty good defense. I thought we hit our free throws as a whole, and I felt like we rebounded the ball pretty well.”
Getting deuces was what the Blue Devils wanted.
“We just had to figure out a way to have a two-point offense because if we were just shooting 3s, you have to hope for the best in certain games. We work hard at being a really smart team on offense and getting what’s given to us if we will work it long enough to see what we need to do.”
The game was tied 7-all midway through the first quarter when the Blue Devils took the lead for good on, what else, a driving bucket from Carpenter at the 3:33 mark. They pushed the lead to 15-11 after a quarter. M-G got as close as a point down twice in the second quarter, but Tipton closed the half on a 7-2 run to take a 30-24 lead into the break.
Swan hit a 3-pointer to close the scoring in the first half, then Conaway drilled a 3 to start the second half and the Blue Devil offense kept making life tough for M-G. Tipton led 51-43 after three quarters, and hit 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
Madison-Grant (17-7) hit 9 of 18 shots in the second half, and 11 of 11 free throws, but couldn’t match Tipton’s efficiency. Jase Howell scored 20 points, Peyton Southerland 15 and Clayton Hull 11.
Swan reached the 1,000-point milestone as the Blue Devils were icing the game in the fourth quarter. He hit a free throw with 1:08 left to reach quadruple digits.
“He’s a student of the game, he’s a leader, he’s constantly on the next thing, and he’s all about winning, within all of that and still has success,” Hawkins said. “That’s something some people don’t ever understand: Your success comes through team success and you working individually to become the best you can become that you’re capable of as a player.
“I don’t remember Nolan having a bad practice because it’s every day — he’s always on it. We’re really proud of him and all the efforts that he’s made to become a 1,000-point scorer. He’s very deserving.”
