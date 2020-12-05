Maconaquah’s boys basketball team rocked North Miami 82-25 in a Three Rivers Conference game Friday night at Denver.
The Braves, playing their season opener, bolted to a 26-8 lead by the close of the opening quarter. The Braves outscored the Warriors 28-2 in the third quarter to build a commanding 65-18 advantage.
“We opened up the second half with good energy and focus,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said.
Feenix Kile drilled six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead the Braves. Hayden Maiben and Brayden Betzner scored 13 points apiece, Nolan Kelly and Bauer Maple scored 10 apiece and Brennan Bailey had seven points.
Tim Maiben noted Graham Stoll “played an outstanding game on the defensive end while also rebounding well for us.”
Maconaquah is scheduled to host Wabash for its home opener next Friday.
CASS 62, PIONEER 27
Cass outscored Pioneer 36-14 over the middle two quarters to take control of the Cass County tournament’s third-place game at Logansport.
The Kings (2-2) showed nice scoring balance. Tyson Good led the way with a game-high 16 points, Tristin Miller and Nolan Young scored 10 points apiece, Tyson Johnson and Carson Vest had nine apiece and Luke Chambers had eight.
Johnson dished five assists and took five steals. Miller grabbed six rebounds and Chambers had five boards.
Johnson was named to the all-tourney team.
FRANKFORT 63, CARROLL 51
Carroll dropped to 1-1 with the road loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.