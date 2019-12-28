BUNKER HILL – Maconaquah’s boys basketball team opened the Miami County Holiday Tournament with a 65-44 victory over the North Miami Warriors Friday night on the Braves’ home court.
The Braves (3-4) faced a physical Warriors offense, commanded by Tristan Working, and used both man-to-man and zones defenses to stop them.
“He’s the guy on the team we have to focus on,” said Braves coach Tim Maiben.
“It’s hard for any one individual to try and stop [Working]. I call him a running back out there. He puts his head down and he’s hard to stop. I think the more we are moving our feet and we have our hands up, (and) we look non-aggressive, then [the officials] let more body calls (go), absorbing a lot of their contact into out chest.”
Maiben said it was a team effort to control the gaps on defense, but highlighted Kolson Silcox, Nolan Kelly, and Nate Harding for carrying the team in stopping Working. He had only five points and shot 1 of 12 from the field. Maiben also said that the Warriors got a few too many looks deep in the paint.
The Braves showed resilience in the second quarter. They made stops on defense but turned the ball over seven times, however they led by 10 points at halftime, largely due to the offensive contributions by Feenix Kile.
Kile scored 12 points in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers, but the Braves walked into the half with nine turnovers.
“That can’t happen,” said Maiben. “Too sloppy of play with some of the turnovers and lackluster focus is what I was telling the guys. I think to go in 10 [ahead] with that discrepancy on possessions shows we’re shooting the ball fairly well. I felt in the first half we were sluggish in our passing. Our ball movement was a lot better in the second half.”
In the second half, the Warriors pressed the ball, but the Braves were able to break their lines several times leading to wide-open layups or short shots from below the basket. The Braves were safer with the ball in the second half, committing just five turnovers after the break.
Additionally, the Warriors (3-5) were unable to find an answer for the Braves’ strength inside the paint and against the rapid ball movement. The Braves scored their 31 second-half points with 12 field goals, all two-point baskets, and seven free throws.
Kile and Sam Bourne each scored 14 points for Maconaquah. Bourne was 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds. Darian Hanley led the Warriors with 13 points and he was 7 of 9 from the foul line. North Miami’s Braxton Beall led all rebounders with 10 and Brayden Betzner led the Braves with seven.
The Braves face Peru tonight in the championship at 8 p.m. At Mac.
PERU 47, CASTON 40
The Bengal Tigers held Caston to single digits in the first half and established a 15-8 lead at halftime. The Tigers led 35-27 after three quarters.
Peru (6-1) faces Maconaquah at 8 p.m. in the championship tonight. Caston (4-4) plays North Miami at 2 p.m. in the third-place game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.