Kokomo’s boys basketball team nearly overcame Lafayette Jeff’s big run Friday night at Memorial Gym.
Nearly, but not entirely.
The Bronchos used a 14-0 first-half surge to create just enough space and keep the Kats at arm’s length the rest of the game. Kokomo battled to within three at 43-40 with 3:40 to play but could get no closer as Jeff weathered the late storm and the Kats fell, 55-47, in North Central Conference action.
“It’s just hard to do that when you dig yourselves in a hole,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said of the near-comeback. “Every game we’ve got beat, we’ve dug ourselves in a hole and it’s always hard to come back out of. You’ve got to do about everything the right way to get that done. We’ve just got to do a better job of coming out ready to go.”
Trailing by 11, 39-28, in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Kokomo (11-6 overall, 4-2 NCC) outscored the Bronchos 12-4 over a four-minute stretch, combining an offensive burst with a suffocating press following its scores to create turnovers and start to sway the momentum.
Jace Rayl swished a 3-pointer to start the run and Shayne Spear stole the inbounds pass, which led to a Reis Beard free throw. Following a pair of Eddie Reese free throws at the other end, Spear hit a deuce, Beard stole the inbounds pass, and Flory Bidunga hit a pair of free throws.
Following two more Reese freebies, Zion Bellamy netted a basket and after Jeff turned over the ball on the inbounds, Zavion Bellamy scored to make it a three-point game.
From there, Jeff built the lead back up to seven from the free throw line. The Bronchos scored 11 of their final 13 points from the charity stripe as Kokomo was forced to foul down the stretch.
A dazzling Bidunga dunk with 2:04 to play got the Kats back within four, 48-44, but Jeff responded with six straight points to get the lead back up to double digits.
“I thought our guys played hard and did some things well,” Peckinpaugh said. “I thought we guarded well all night. We held them to 38 percent from the field. You should be able to find a way to win a game when you do that and I think we will find ways to win games when we hold people to that.”
While the Kats held Jeff (13-4, 3-3 NCC) to 13-of-34 shooting for the game, Kokomo struggled through a 16-of-51 night from the field (31%) that included a dismal showing from beyond the arc.
But despite shooting 3 of 25 from 3-land, the Kats were still in striking distance down the stretch, which gave Peckinpaugh reason to be optimistic.
“Whenever you shoot 3 for 25 from 3 and have a chance to be in the game late like we did there, it’s not all negative. There’s some stuff there to build on and get better on. But I’d like to think we don’t shoot 3 for 25 for too many more nights.”
Jeff led 8-7 late in the first quarter before Spear’s 3 at the buzzer found all net to give Kokomo a 10-8 lead.
That’s when the Bronchos took control, rattling off 14 straight points, leading 22-10 by the time the dust settled with 3:20 to play in the half. Kokomo didn’t connect from the field in the quarter until Zion Bellamy scored with 1:20 to play in the half. That was the Kats’ only field goal of the second quarter as they went 1 of 8 in the frame and just 5 of 21 over the first 16 minutes, trailing 25-16 at the half.
“I don’t know what it was,” Peckinpaugh said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of getting our feet ready to shoot it when it comes to us. I thought we turned down some really good ones that we should have shot.
“We’ve just got to find ways to score the ball when things aren’t going well,” Peckinpaugh added, “just taking our time and being patient and getting better looks than we did [Friday]. I thought we got some good looks. Our guys can hit those shots. They just need to be ready to shoot with confidence.”
Bidunga notched a 15-point, 18-rebound double-double and added five blocked shots to lead the Kats. Zavion Bellamy (nine points), Zion Bellamy (eight points) and Reis Beard (seven points) followed for Kokomo.
Javan Buchanan led the Bronchos with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double.
At 4-2 in the conference, the Kats sit behind Anderson (5-0) and Indiananpolis Tech (5-1) with a date on the schedule remaining with each team. Kokomo hosts Tech next Thursday and Anderson on Feb. 18.
“Obviously we always want to do good in our conference but we want to win sectionals,” Peckinpaugh said. “It’s all about getting better for the sectionals. It might be hard to catch Anderson now, but we’ll be right there battling.”
