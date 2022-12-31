Brownsburg’s boys basketball team turned in a dominant performance to whip Kokomo 73-51 in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament championship game Friday night at Memorial Gym.
The Class 4A No. 5-ranked Bulldogs used 12-of-16 shooting to build a 42-24 halftime lead and they kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way. They finished with 26-of-45 shooting (57.8%). Kanon Catchings, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, fueled the impressive showing with a Cox tourney-record 39 points.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-1. They reached the final by hammering Columbia City 78-37 in Thursday’s first round and beating Warren Central 53-38 in Friday’s opening semifinal.
“We got beat [by Ben Davis] right before Christmas break,” Brownsburg coach Steve Lynch said. “I thought the kids really came back and practiced well last week and we’ve had a good week. We played really good basketball. We shared the ball really well, we shot it well over a couple days. Just really proud of our effort [Friday]. I think Warren Central has a great basketball team, this is a great Kokomo basketball team.
“It’s neat to be able to play in this facility and honor Phil and his memory, and then with the Kokomo crowd, it was a really nice event for our kids. I’m happy to be here.”
The Bulldogs led wire to wire. They jumped to a 6-0 lead, closed the first quarter with an 18-10 lead and then broke it open in the second quarter. After Kokomo guard Zion Bellamy hit a 3-pointer to bring the Kats within 28-20, the Bulldogs ripped off a 14-4 run over the final 3:00 for a 42-24 halftime lead.
Catchings, a Purdue recruit, was scintillating in the half with 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-land. Two of the triples came during the 14-4 spurt.
“I didn’t do a good enough job getting our guys ready to play,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “We talked a lot about, in these three-game tournaments, the winner of that third game is the one that probably plays the hardest and has the most energy. I thought we came out a little bit flat and I could never get them going for a long period of time.”
The Bulldogs remained in complete control in the second half. They held a 57-40 advantage after the third quarter and their lead peaked at 24 in the final quarter.
Kokomo’s lone consistent offense was junior center Flory Bidunga inside. He scored 24 points and had nine dunks among 11-of-11 shooting. The rest of the Kats managed just 8-of-28 shooting, including 4-of-18 from 3-land.
“Flory is so hard to guard,” Lynch said. “We expended so much energy. I think both teams kind of hit the wall a little bit in the second half. It wasn’t nearly as clean or pretty, but I think that was just the fatigue of a second game in a day.”
Grant Porath had 12 points for the Bulldogs and Elhadj Diallo had eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Shayne Spear had nine points and five assists for the Kats. Zion Bellamy had six points and four assists.
The Kats dropped to 7-4. Their losses have come to teams with a combined record of 34-6. The Kats also have some nice wins, including a 51-49 win over previously undefeated Center Grove in Friday’s second semifinal.
“Overall, good weekend, but we have to come in next week and get a lot better,” Peckinpaugh said.
Kokomo visits Logansport on Friday for a North Central Conference game.
KOKOMO 51, C. GROVE 49
Bidunga hit a short putback bucket at the buzzer to lift Kokomo to victory over Class 4A No. 8 Center Grove in the semifinals.
With the game tied at 49-all, Kokomo had the last possession. The Kats called a timeout with :22 left and set up a pick-and-roll with Spear and Bidunga. Spear had an open look for a 3-pointer and his shot rimmed off, but Bidunga worked his way into rebound position, got the carom and scored a lefty shot which was still rattling on the rim when the buzzer sounded.
Bidunga froze as the shot went in, then was chased into the right corner by jubilant teammates.
“After I made it, that’s when the clock stopped,” Bidunga said. “They were running at me, and then that was crazy. That’s great.”
Kokomo played from behind nearly all game. Center Grove got up 18-9 during the first quarter, led 18-12 at the end of the frame, 31-27 at halftime and 42-38 after three quarters. Kokomo took its first lead of the second half on a Bidguga bucket at 5:35 of the fourth to make the score 43-42 Kokomo. The teams traded the lead four times before CG tied the game at 49-all with a 3-pointer with 76 seconds left.
Kokomo then held on until the final shot.
“I don’t think we were great defensively,” Peckinpaugh said. “But we showed a lot of grit and toughness. I think Shayne Spear did a great job down the stretch of creating great shots for us and then we got stops when we needed to.
“I’m proud of our effort. That’s a really, really good Center Grove team and to be down the whole game and just find a way to battle back to win says a lot about our kids and the growth of our program. They expect to win, they’re used to winning, they find a way to do it now.”
Spear finished with 11 points and seven assists. Bidunga and Patrick Hardimon scored 10 points each, Zavion Bellamy nine and Zion Bellamy eight. Bidunga had 15 rebounds.
Post player Will Spellman and guard Joey Schmitz each had 14 for Center Grove (9-1).
Bidgunga said of the win: “That’s really important because they’re 9-0, they hadn’t lost yet … so that’s exciting.”
