Carroll’s Austin Kuns takes the ball down the court against Taylor’s Cody Groves during a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Saturday night at Center Court. The Cougars beat the Titans 52-43 to wrap up the HHC title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Carroll beats Taylor, claims HHC crown
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's boys basketball team beat Taylor 52-43 Saturday night at Center Court to clinch the outright Hoosier Heartland Conference title with a game to spare.
The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cougars (18-1 overall) improved to 7-0 in the conference. Second-place Clinton Prairie completed league play 6-2.
Carroll is a back-to-back champion, having shared the title with Eastern last season.
"It was one of our goals for this year," Carroll guard Owen Duff said. "Obviously we have more [goals] to come, but yeah, it feels good to finally get it wrapped up and hold it by ourselves this year."
Taylor's Bobby Wonnell and Carroll's Owen Duff collide.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jake Skinner throws a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Bobby Wonnell takes the ball down the court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jay Patterson shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Owen Duff puts up a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Cody Groves fouls Carroll's Will Eldridge at the basket.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Chris Huerta takes the ball down the court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Jay Patterson shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Bobby Wonnell tries to move past Carroll's Owen Duff.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots in an HHC game against Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misiah Bebley and Carroll's Jake Skinner go after a rebound.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell and Carroll's Owen Duff collide. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Jake Skinner throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Owen Duff puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Taylor's Cody Groves fouls Carroll's Will Eldridge at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Chris Huerta takes the ball down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Jake Skinner shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Taylor's Jay Patterson shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Taylor's Bobby Wonnell tries to move past Carroll's Owen Duff. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots in an HHC game against Carroll on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Taylor's Misiah Bebley and Carroll's Jake Skinner go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-19-22 Taylor vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Duff scored a game-high 18 points. Defensively, Duff hounded Taylor guard Bobby Wonnell throughout, holding Wonnell to 12 points.
"That is one tough guard for 32 minutes and Owen did a heck of a job guarding him," Carroll coach Bodie Bender said.
Tight throughout the first three quarters, Taylor looked to have gained a little control when it took a 34-28 lead at 3:29 of the third quarter. But Carroll closed the quarter on a 6-1 run to draw within 35-34.
From there, the Cougars controlled the final quarter. They scored the first eight points of the quarter to go up 42-35. Following a Taylor basket, the Cougars rattled off seven more points to build a 49-37 advantage at 2:13.
"I think we just started doing the scouting report," Duff said when asked how Carroll grabbed control. "We didn't go all the way out [defensively], we packed the paint, and we got back to playing our game [offensively]. In the first half, I think we were forcing too much. We just moved the ball, got open shots and took them when they were there."
The Titans rallied to within 49-43 at 1:43, but the Cougars put it away at the free throw line.
"They're a really good team," Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. "You can tell that, even though they have only one senior on the team, they've played a lot of basketball together. Their key players, 22 [Duff], 24 [Jake Skinner] and 3 [Chris Huerta], they move the ball around quickly and their role players do their jobs."
Will Eldridge had 10 points inside for Carroll. Griffin Viney had eight points off the bench and Huerta and Skinner had seven points apiece. Huerta had four assists, including a nice drive and drop-off to Eldridge for a hoop-and-harm 3-point play to open the fourth quarter. Skinner had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Carroll had a rough start — 3-of-15 shooting with six turnovers in the first quarter — but slowly settled into a flow. The Cougars had 6-of-11 shooting with only two turnovers in the final quarter.
"Their speed caused us some problems early. They were active with hands," Bender said. "We looked almost like ghosts a little bit where we didn't know what was going on. And give [Bob Wonnell] credit, he did a good job of mixing defenses from man to 2-3 zone. It confused our guys a little bit."
Bobby Wonnell and Jay Patterson led Taylor with 12 points apiece and Mekhi McGee had 10 points. Wonnell and Patterson had seven rebounds apiece.
Taylor dropped to 9-9 overall and finished HHC play 5-3, good for a share of third place.
"We need to find a way to be hard-headed on both ends of the court when we get a lead," Bob Wonnell said. "We wrote on the board: 'We need 32 minutes of hard-nosed details.' We can get to 25, 26, 27. That has been the bump in the road that has prevented us from getting to that next step.
"I love our group and I love our locker room. I think we're so close and I feel like our opponents feel like that too."
Taylor has three games in the regular season's final week, all at home: Indy's Providence Cristo Rey on Monday, Madison-Grant on Tuesday and Indy Riverside on Saturday.
Carroll closes with home games vs. Western on Tuesday and vs. HHC foe Eastern on Thursday.
From there, Carroll will turn its attention to its next goal, winning a sectional title.
"I think we're doing good, we're on a roll," Duff said. "Obviously, we had that one loss [50-49 to North White on Jan. 28], but it's been kind of motivating so it's been a good thing for us. I think we'll be ready."
