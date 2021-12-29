Carroll guard Chris Huerta, right, gets to the basket against Eastern’s Eli Edwards in the opening round of the Clinton Central Holiday Tournament Tuesday night. Huerta scored a team-high 18 points in Carroll’s victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TAKING CONTROL
BOYS BB: Carroll breaks away from Eastern with strong 3rd quarter
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
MICHIGANTOWN — One of the keys to the Carroll boys basketball team’s unbeaten start has been its knack for hammering opponents in the third quarter.
That trend continued Tuesday night in the opening round of the 62nd annual Clinton Central Holiday Tournament.
Class 2A No. 5-ranked Carroll took a 28-19 lead into halftime against Eastern, then outscored the Comets 28-20 in the third quarter to build a commanding 56-39 lead. From there, the Cougars cruised to a 65-50 win and a spot in tonight’s championship game.
12-28-21 Eastern vs Carroll boys basketball Carroll's Chris Huerta puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Chris Huerta, right, gets to the basket against Eastern’s Eli Edwards in the opening round of the Clinton Central Holiday Tournament Tuesday night. Huerta scored a team-high 18 points in Carroll’s victory.
12-28-21 Eastern vs Carroll boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“That’s kind of really been our quarter this year,” Carroll coach Bodie Bender said, noting similar third-quarter surges in games against Rossville and Caston. “I think the kids at halftime, when we point out things that we have to clean up, do a great job of honing in and cleaning those up.”
Carroll (7-0) will face Clinton Central (4-2) in tonight’s championship. The Cougars are looking for their second straight tourney title and 13th all-time.
Carroll jumped to a 6-0 lead against Eastern (4-4) and kept the lead the rest of the way. The Cougars held a 12-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and went up 26-15 in the second quarter before pulling into halftime with a nine-point lead.
Carroll delivered a knockout punch by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter. Jake Skinner dished three straight assists to ignite the rally. Following that stretch, the Cougars kept a double-figure lead the rest of the way.
Guard Chris Huerta led the Cougars with 18 points. The speedy sophomore repeatedly attacked the basket with dribble penetration.
“He is so quick off the bounce,” Bender said. “For the most part all year, he has been pretty darn good. That’s his strength, getting to the rim, and he does a good job.”
The Cougars backed Huerta with good balance. Will Eldridge had 13 points and nine rebounds, Owen Duff had 13 points and five assists and Skinner had seven points and 14 rebounds.
Bender saw areas to clean up going forward, including 17 turnovers and around 15 missed shots in the paint.
“I gave them three days off with Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and then we didn’t practice Sunday. We were probably a little rusty, but we’ll knock that off,” he said.
Eastern knew what to expect from Carroll. The squads shared the Hoosier Heartland Conference title last season and the Cougars returned the KT All-Area duo of Duff and Skinner.
“They have a good ballclub,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “They have the Duff and Skinner kids, who are really good basketball players, and then Huerta is really good with the ball. [Austin] Kuns and Eldridge are good role players for them. It’s just a really good basketball team.”
Levi Mavrick led Eastern with 19 points. He scored all eight of Eastern’s points in the opening quarter. Eli Edwards had a nice game off the bench with 13 points and eight rebounds and Cayden Calloway had 10 points.
“We got behind and then we started stressing out there a little bit too much. They stretched the lead on us,” Springer said. “But I was proud of our kids, they never gave up, they kept playing hard. I was proud of the effort.”
Eastern was making its debut in the holiday tournament. The Comets replaced Clinton Prairie in this year’s field.
