Carroll’s boys basketball team enjoyed a mostly sweet 2020-21 season. The highlights included a school-record 18-game winning streak, a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference title and a 21-4 final record. The 21 wins also set a school record.
The season ended on a bitter note. Carroll watched Rossville celebrate after the Hornets drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 45-44 win in the Class 2A Sectional 38 championship.
The Cougars turned the heartbreaking loss into motivational fuel.
“From what I have seen here in the first week and a half of practice, you can tell that there is a sense of urgency,” coach Bodie Bender said. “All through preseason workouts and conditioning, we had a sense of urgency and part of that you could tell we had that by having in-season football and soccer guys come in and shoot during their seasons to get ready for our basketball season.
“I know one kid that I can tell you that has that [sense of urgency], and I can tell when I look at him, is Jake Skinner. He is a guy that we all thought hit the supposed game winner in the sectionals with 6.5 seconds to go. He looks like a guy who is determined to get back to that spot again, in hopes of finishing this time around.”
In Skinner and Owen Duff, the Cougars have a pair of weapons. A 6-foot-2 junior guard, Owen made the KT All-Area first team last season after averaging 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game and shooting a crisp 55.6% from the field. He ranked No. 3 in the area in scoring.
A 6-4 junior guard/forward, Skinner made the All-Area third team after averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He ranked No. 4 in the area in rebounding.
Bender said the duo looks ready to build on their sophomore success.
“First, they look bigger and faster,” he said. “I bet Jake has put on 20 pounds of solid muscle. He’s a load for us on the perimeter or in the post. We are going to utilize him as much as possible. Owen, to me, looks like he has added 10 pounds of muscle to his frame and so far in practice I think he’s done a great job, from over the summer and playing AAU, improving his mid-range game.
“They both have been vocal guys in practice, and we as a staff have asked them to lead this bunch and be more vocal in a positive tone with these guys. I think they have done a great job of that this first week and a half.”
Duff and Skinner are needed to take bigger leadership roles as the Cougars work to replace the three other starters and a key backup.
The other returning players are 5-8 sophomore Chris Huerta (4.3 points), 6-2 sophomore Griffin Viney (2.4) and 6-4 senior Will Eldridge (1.8).
Bender is looking at 6-2 sophomore Eli Harshbarger, 6-0 junior Austin Kuns, 6-4 junior Noah Falkenberg, 6-3 junior Mason Ray, 6-1 sophomore Trent Metzger and 5-9 sophomore Clark McClain for possible roles.
The Cougars’ competitive fire is further stoked by having players who had success in their fall sports. The varsity/JV roster includes nine football players and five soccer players. Both teams won sectional titles.
Carroll scored 59.2 points per game and held opponents to 44.12 last season.
“I think for us our strength is we have two legitimate kids back in Skinner and Duff that can score. Who else are we going to find for us that can contribute on the offensive end of the floor [is a question],” Bender said, “and then the one area that I will always worry about, and I think my assistant Adam Harness would agree, is are we going to be able to defend at a high level like we did last year? We had the best defensive average in school history and finished 19th in the state of Indiana for defensive average.”
Carroll shared the HHC title with Eastern last season with Rossville and Taylor both two games back.
“Our conference brings back some teams that have some firepower,” Bender said, noting his respect for different teams, coaches and players throughout the conference.
Sectional 38 is at Western Boone this season. Carroll is joined in the field by HHC rivals Rossville and Clinton Prairie along with Fountain Central, Seeger and the host Stars.
