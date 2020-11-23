Carroll’s boys basketball team took a step forward last season when it posted a 12-11 record, finishing on the happy side of .500 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
KT All-Area player Aaron Atkisson graduated, but the Cougars otherwise return a nice core of players.
“We have six returning players,” third-year coach Bodie Bender said. “We have built each year that I have been here and the kids have done a great job of buying into team concepts and the philosophy.”
Carroll opens Tuesday at Lewis Cass.
“From what I’ve seen thus far in practice, I like what I see out of our kids,” Bender said. “Obviously, we are in different times right now [with COVID] and kids aren’t in their normal routine of going to school then going to practice. So, I have enjoyed the focus and the work ethic our kids have put forth thus far at the varsity, JV and freshman levels.”
Atkisson scored a team-high 11.1 points per game, but the Cougars return their next five leading scorers: 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Owen Duff (10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game last season); 6-3 sophomore guard/forward Jake Skinner (6.7 points, 3.9 rebounds); 6-4 senior guard Ethan Duff (6.7 points, 2.8 assists); 6-0 senior forward Jaden Harness (5.5 points) and 6-3 senior guard Kaleb Meek (4.0 points).
Those five players will make up the Cougars’ starting lineup in Tuesday’s opener.
Ryan Atkisson, a 6-0 senior forward who played in all 23 games last season, is the sixth man. Also looking to move into bigger roles are 6-2 junior forward Kyle Swayze, 6-4 junior forward Cason Lambert and 6-2 junior forward Mason Salts.
Newcomers include 5-8 freshman guard Christ Huerta, 6-0 sophomore guard/forward Austin Kuns, 6-1 freshman guard/forward Griffin Viney, 5-10 freshman guard Eli Harshbarger, 6-3 sophomore forward Noah Falkenberg and 6-3 junior forward Will Eldridge.
Bender is excited about the potential of playing at a faster pace.
“We want to play fast, look for a good [to] great shot, and if we don’t get that initially we have no problems playing a little offense and forcing you to guard us in the half court,” he said. “Defensively, we want to pressure. Our goal is to get up and get into you and guard you — make you work for everything you get on your own offensive end.”
The Cougars are hoping to move up in the Hoosier Heartland Conference after going 3-5 and finishing sixth in the nine-team league last year. Bender sees 2020 champ Clinton Prairie and 2018 and ‘19 champ Rossville as the teams to beat once again.
“Other teams that will challenge you are Delphi and Eastern. They always provide matchup problems and are well well coached,” Bender said.
Carroll plays in Class 2A Sectional 38 at Fountain Central. Fellow HHC teams Clinton Prairie and Rossville along with Fountain Central, Western Boone and Seeger join the Cougars in the field. Rossville is the defending champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.