LAPEL — Carroll’s boys basketball season came to a close on Saturday with a 73-50 loss to No. 2 Wapahani in a Class 2A regional championship and with it came the end of an era of winning predicated by the Cougars four graduating seniors.
Going into halftime, No. 10-ranked Carroll looked to have life as it trailed by six but coming out, the Cougars were outscored 42-25 in the second half which caused them to switch up their game plan said coach Adam Tussinger.
“They kind of came out with a run and at one point we were down 13 or 15 and at that point in time, knowing they are more than capable of being patient and average six turnovers, we couldn’t just sit in our man-to-man defense so we tried to turn them over and get something going, get stops and get out in transition,” Tussinger said.
Tussinger, in his first season as the Cougars' head coach, credited his seniors for making his transition from leading the JV team to varsity a seamless one.
“Just having all those guys did make it easier just because of everything they were capable of doing, the experience they already had and brought to us. With a couple of them, Owen [Duff] and Jake [Skinner] in particular, it’s like having a couple of extra coaches on the floor,” he said.
In the last four seasons, Carroll’s senior class was part of a program that went 79-22, racked up two sectional championships, the program’s first regional championship and three Hoosier Heartland Conference titles.
Carroll (22-5) rolled out to an early seven-point lead starting with a 3-pointer by Austin Kuns followed by a baseline drive and finish from Duff.
The Raiders, however, responded with 15 unanswered points before Duff stopped the bleeding with a bucket inside.
Coming out of the break, the Raiders scored the first two baskets of the third before Carroll's Chris Huerta went to the free throw line for his team's first points of the half.
From that point, Wapahani rattled off nine straight as Carroll tried to stay within striking distance when it put together a seven-point run of its own.
Carroll was held to just nine points in the fourth as the Raiders pulled away.
Huerta led Carroll with 15 points followed by 10 from Duff and nine from Eli Harshbarger.
Duff exits the program as the Cougars' all-time leader in points and assists all time but putting aside the individual accolades, he’s learned what it takes to reach the kind of success that Carroll has had throughout his career.
“It takes everyone to win,” Duff said. “You’re not going to go out there on a given night and just win it by yourself. … You’re not going to get that step to a sectional, a regional when you’re playing by yourself. Teammates are everything.
“I’ve had a heck of a lot of great teammates and that’s just been what’s got us over the hump.”
Skinner, who joined Duff as a 1,000-point scorer, is confident the program's future is bright.
“I see a lot of potential. I’m leaving and I’m not scared about the future of this program. Start with the juniors, they know what it’s like, they’ve tasted it and they’ve played a lot of these minutes out here,” he said.
“There’s a lot of young talent coming up and I hope they just continue the mentality that we started.”
