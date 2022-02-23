FLORA — In a tight-knit battle on Tuesday night, Carroll’s boys basketball team averted a come-from-behind win by Western to stay perfect at home with a 53-47 victory over the Panthers.
The win marked the 19th for the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cougars while adding to their perfect record at home of 9-0.
The Cougar win didn’t come without a struggle, however, as Carroll coach Bodie Bender touched on his team needing to put together a complete four quarters to survive the night with a W.
“I thought we battled honestly 32 minutes,” Bender said. “[Western’s] size is something else. I mean they are a tough matchup, a tough guard. Obviously, give our kids credit, they take away lobs to the post, post entries. I thought we made it tough on Mitchell Dean, Parker Dean, those guys inside.”
Chris Huerta put the Cougars in front from the start when he scored Carroll’s first six points of the game off shots from beyond the arc while Griffin Viney and Jake Skinner worked in the paint to put the home team up by four, 16-12, at the first quarter break. Carroll led 29-24 at halftime and 42-40 after three quarters.
Huerta shouldered the scoring load for the Cougars all night, compiling 19 points highlighted by four 3-pointers. Owen Duff and Jake Skinner finished in double figures with 15 and 10 points.
Western didn’t stay down for long after coming out in the second quarter and scoring on an Evan Kretz jumper off of a baseline out of bounds.
Western coach Mike Lewis complimented Carroll’s ability to pack the paint and force the Panthers to take jumpers throughout the night.
“I want to give a lot of credit to Carroll. They’re a really nice ball club. They did an excellent job with their physicality of us not winning spots and making our catches difficult and really forced us to shoot a lot of jump shots,” Lewis said.
Kretz led the Panthers with 23 points while Michael Gaines added 16.
A Kretz layup tied the contest 42-all at the start of the fourth but Carroll later went on a five-point run that included a jumper from Skinner along with clutch shooting from the line by Duff to help the Cougars slowly pull away.
With a Top 10 team in Carroll serving as a primer, Western will now shift focus to its first-round sectional opponent, Class 3A No. 7 Peru, along with the Panthers’ need to put together a complete four quarters.
“We just haven’t been able to put together 32 minutes against the very best teams in our schedule to make enough winning plays. Whether that’s valuing the basketball, rebounding the basketball and finishing the shots we have around the rim. We’ve got another week to continue to improve and we just gotta get back to the identity of this program which is toughness because [Tuesday], we were not the tougher team,” Lewis said.
The win over Western on Tuesday night served as an avenging one for a Cougar team that needed a fight from the Panthers to help prep them for what they hope is a deep tournament run starting next week.
“That was a big game for us,” Bender said. “Last year, we had about a four-point lead with three minutes to go and we ended up getting beat by, I think, three and if you could have seen our locker room they were dejected like they just lost the state finals game. So, I think this will be a big confidence boost for us going into the sectionals.”
Carroll will top off its regular season on Thursday with a finale against Eastern at home. Carroll will go for a perfect Hoosier Heartland Conference finish. The Cougars already have clinched the outright HHC title.
