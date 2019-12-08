Carroll’s boys basketball team hammered West Central 68-34 Saturday night at Flora.
The Cougars (3-1) led 24-7 after the opening quarter. They kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way.
Aaron Atkisson scored a game-high 21 points and Kaleb Meek backed him with 16 points. They combined for seven of Carroll’s 11 3-pointers.
Also for Carroll, Owen Duff had seven points and eight rebounds, Ethan Duff had four assists and Atkisson had four steals.
AROUND THE AREA
Tipton beat Frankton 37-34 to improve to 3-0. Tri-Central beat Frontier 68-49 for its third straight win following an 0-2 start. And Peru beat Knox 57-41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.