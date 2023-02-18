Carroll players Chris Huerta, right, and Trent Metzger celebrate after the Cougars beat Taylor 59-54 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday at Flora. With the win, the Cougars are positioned to win the conference.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Owen Duff looks to score inside against Taylor during an HHC game Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
COUGARS ROAR
BOYS BB: Carroll takes down Taylor in HHC power clash
JIM McCARTER
For the Kokomo Tribune
FLORA — When Taylor’s boys basketball team traveled to Flora for its game with Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Carroll Friday night, everyone was expecting a great game.
Both teams entered the game 16-4 overall and the conference title was on the line. Taylor was 7-0 in the HHC and could take the title outright with a win. Carroll was 5-1 with one more conference game left after Friday, giving the Cougars a chance tie Taylor with a 7-1 record.
The game delivered everything expected, and more. The Cougars edged past the Titans in the final 4:33 for a 59-54 victory that gives them a chance to steal the HHC trophy. If the Cougars beat Eastern next Friday to tie Taylor at 7-1, they would win the HHC title due to a new conference rule that breaks a tie using the head-to-head results.
Taylor came flying out of the gate, jumping on top of the Cougars 12-4 midway through the first quarter. The Titans didn’t let up from there, stretching that lead to 21-12 at quarters end.
“We knew going in that Taylor was very athletic and like to drive to the basket,” Carroll coach Adam Tussinger said. “We packed in the defense a little and even used a 2-3 zone for the first time all year to stop their drives and offensive rebounding. They hit a couple of outside shots and forced us to spread out a little more and they took advantage of it. Taylor was ready to play.”
The second quarter told a completely different story. Owen Duff, Carroll’s all-time leading scorer, stepped up to start the second quarter, scoring on the Cougars’ first three possessions with strong drives to the basket. A steal by Chris Huerta and a dish to Jake Skinner for an easy layup cut Taylor’s lead to 21-20 with 5:48 left.
“Owen does what Owen does,” Tussinger said. “If we need him to score, he scores. If we need him to find the open man, he makes the extra pass. If we need him to rebound he rebounds. Owen is a winner at everything he does.”
Following Taylor’s second timeout in the first two minutes of the stanza things only got worse for the Titans. Carroll finished off the first half with a 9-3 to take a 29-24 lead at intermission.
“Our defense was very active in the second quarter,” Tussinger said. “Eli Harshbarger brought us a lot of energy on defense and a high IQ on offense finding the open shooters.”
Taylor opened the second half with a 6-0 run of its own to retake the lead only to see the Cougars run off seven unanswered points for a 36-30 advantage with 4:40 to go in the third.
“We’ve got to find a way to get over the hump and finish,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “We have to stop making the same mistakes over and over and learn to understand what causes our good spurts. It’s very frustrating. We’ve got a lot of young kids who get significant playing time cutting their teeth in cutthroat environments.”
Three straight 3-pointers by Huerta to give the Cougars a 47-37 lead made it look like Carroll would pull away, but the Titans fought back.
“Chris didn’t shoot well in the first half,” Tussinger said. “But when I saw that first one go in I think it built his confidence and he just let it fly. He should be confident. He’s shooting about 40% from 3-point range.”
Mekhi McGee scored nine in the third quarter to keep Taylor close, including two jumpers from the foul line in the final 2:38 to cut Carroll’s lead to 47-43 after three quarters of play.
“Mekhi just keeps getting better,” Wonnell said. “He was not afraid to take the ball at Carroll. He was aggressive on offense, rebounded well and played alright defense. He’s a heck of a player.”
Another 6-0 run by Carroll, four by Duff and layup by Huerta, put Carroll on top 57-51 with 1:36 to play. Taylor put the Cougars on the free-throw line the rest of the way but couldn’t cut into the lead.
Duff led the 17-4 Cougars with 20 points. Huerta and Skinner scored 15 and 14, respectively for Carroll.
McGee led all scorers with 23. Baris Moore scored nine and Misaiah Bebley and Drey McClatchey each scored eight for Taylor.
The Titans play Alexandria Friday looking for a win that will give them 17 wins this season. Taylor hasn’t won that many since the 1999-2000 team went 17-3 during the regular season.
The Cougars hope to extend their two-game win streak heading into the sectional tournament, closing out the season with two more Howard County opponents. Carroll visits Western Tuesday, then travels to Eastern Friday.
