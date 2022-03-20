ELKHART — Central Noble carried off the trophy and cut down the nets.
But Carroll put itself in contention late before falling 54-48 in the IHSAA Class 2A North Semistate boys basketball game at Elkhart's storied North Side Gym.
A 3-pointer by junior Jake Skinner with 38 seconds remaining pulled No. 6-ranked Carroll to within 49-44 against No. 3 Central Noble.
Carroll’s “blue” Cougars were able to get no closer while finishing the 2021-22 season at 24-2.
Central Noble’s “burgundy” Cougars won the program’s first semistate title and takes a 28-2 mark to the 2A state championship game.
Moments after the semistate loss, Carroll coach Bodie Bender was looking to the future for a team that loses just one player to graduation.
“For them to play in something like that, you hopes it keeps them hungry and they want to get back and make another run at a state title,” said Bender. “It’s the character of our kids. They play hard all the time on both ends of the floor.”
Central Noble won its eighth straight contest while snapping Carroll’s 12-game win streak.
The fourth quarter began with Central Noble ahead 29-26. The spread was eight points three times — the last at 28-20.
All of Carroll’s points came from its starters — 6-foot-4 Skinner (15, nine in the second half), 5-9 sophomore Chris Huerta (11, eight in the second half), 6-2 junior Owen Duff (10, six in the first half), 6-4 senior Will Eldridge (seven, five in the fourth quarter) and 5-10 junior Austin Kuns (five).
Huerta and Kuns dropped in 3-pointers in the first quarter and Skinner had the third in the fourth quarter.
Led by Duff (five), Eldridge (four) and Kuns (four), Carroll grabbed 23 rebounds.
Eldridge, the lone 12th-grader on the team. came off the floor with 3.0 seconds to go into the embrace of Bender to chants from Carroll fans of “Thank you senior!”
“We kept it close,” said Bender. “Our kids battled to the end.
“Early in the game, we settled a little too much and rushed offensively. We had a little too much 1-on-1.
“In the second half we did a better job of getting the ball to the paint. We knew [6-7 Logan Gard] wanted to block shots. We had to start looking for back-cutters. We did a better job of that and got them in foul trouble in the third quarter and got to the double bonus. We just couldn’t stick some free throws near the end of the game.”
Carroll converted 5-of-12 foul shots including 3-of-10 in the fourth quarter. At one point in the final period, the team missed six straight at the stripe.
Central Noble seemed have a hand in the face of Carroll shooters all game with many blocks or altered shots.
“We’re pretty long defensively,” said Central Noble coach John Bodey. “We do a good job contesting. We caused trouble for them.
“Our problem is that we couldn’t stick a fork in those loose balls. There was a ton of those and we couldn’t get our hands on them.”
The Central Noble attack was paced by 6-4 senior Connor Essegian (25 points), junior Conner Lemmon (11), Gard (eight) and 6-3 senior Ryan Schroeder (eight).
“They’re big and they’re long,” said Bender. “[Essegian] is good. I thought we did a pretty good job on him. I thought if we could hold him to 22 to 25 we’d have a shot to win and we had a shot to win.”
Bender estimates he had 200 people in the crowd rooting for him and his team. He is a graduate of Jimtown High School in Elkhart and is a former Elkhart Central assistant.
Of Central Noble’s five 3-pointers, Essegian and Lemmon canned two each and Schroeber buried one.
Wisconsin recruit Essegian collected nine of his team’s 26 rebounds. Gard snagged five and Schroeder four.
Carroll was whistled for 16 fouls and Carroll 15.
Carroll never held the lead during the game. The “blue” Cougars tied the game a 2-all on a steal and layup by Duff.
With a 7-2 run to end the second quarter, Central Noble led 22-16 at halftime. That was the biggest differential of the first half.
