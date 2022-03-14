Carroll forward Jake Skinner points to the student section after the Cougars beat Rensselaer 60-49 in the Lapel Regional semifinal round Saturday. Carroll came back to beat No. 1 Monroe Central 44-23 in the title game.
Jonah Hinebaugh | For the Kokomo Tribune
SEMIFINALS
BOYS BB: Carroll upsets No. 1 Monroe Central for regional title
CNHI Sports Indiana
LAPEL — No. 1 is no problem.
That remained the overall sentiment amongst Carroll’s boys basketball team on Saturday when the No. 6-ranked Cougars knocked off top-ranked Monroe Central, 44-23, in the Lapel Regional championship to advance to the Class 2A final four.
“No. 1, that’s just a number,” junior guard Owen Duff said. “Every high school team is just a high school team. We’re out here, we studied hard. We watched a lot of film and we knew that we could beat ‘em and we just had to play our game and that’s what we did.”
Carroll (24-1) advances to face No. 3 Central Noble (27-2) in the North Semistate at 4 p.m. Saturday at Elkhart. No. 9 Eastern Hancock (22-5) and Providence (19-6) are in the South Semistate at Seymour.
Carroll Cougars forward Jake Skinner (24) points to the student section after the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
Carroll Cougars guard Owen Duff (22) grabs the rebound during the first half of the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal against the Rensselaer Central Bombers at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
Carroll guard Owen Duff (22) drives to the basket against Rensselaer Central in a Class 2A Lapel Regional semifinal game Saturday.
Jonah Hinebaugh | For the Kokomo Tribune
Carroll Cougars center Will Eldridge (42) goes for a lay up during the first half of the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal against the Rensselaer Central Bombers at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
Carroll Cougars guard Chris Huerta (3) shoots the ball during the first half of the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal against the Rensselaer Central Bombers at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
Carroll Cougars center Will Eldridge (42) goes for a lay up during the second half of the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
Carroll Cougars forward Jake Skinner (24) points to the student section after the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
Carroll Cougars guard Owen Duff (22) grabs the rebound during the first half of the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal against the Rensselaer Central Bombers at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
Carroll guard Owen Duff (22) drives to the basket against Rensselaer Central in a Class 2A Lapel Regional semifinal game Saturday.
Jonah Hinebaugh | For the Kokomo Tribune
Carroll Cougars center Will Eldridge (42) goes for a lay up during the first half of the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal against the Rensselaer Central Bombers at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
Carroll Cougars guard Chris Huerta (3) shoots the ball during the first half of the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal against the Rensselaer Central Bombers at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
Carroll Cougars center Will Eldridge (42) goes for a lay up during the second half of the Class 2A regional 10 semifinal at Lapel High School on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Jonah Hinebaugh | Pharos-Tribune
For coach Bodie Bender, the thought of bringing home Carroll’s first-ever regional championship was hard to articulate.
“You know, [sectional] week was indescribable. I don’t even know if I can put this one into words. This is absolutely insane,” Bender said.
A first-quarter flurry by the Cougars put Monroe Central (25-1) on its heels after a pull-up by Jake Skinner and an Duff 3-pointer in transition put Carroll up by three, 13-10, after the opening frame.
Defensively, Carroll kept the pressure on in the second quarter by holding the Golden Bears without a field goal.
Duff snapped the Cougars out of their offensive lull in the second when he worked his way inside for two, helping Carroll take a seven-point lead into halftime, 21-14.
In the second half, the Cougars held Monroe Central in check, limiting the Golden Bears to a mere nine points, including one field goal in the final quarter.
On the offensive end, Carroll widened the lead in the third when Chris Huerta and Duff drilled back-to-back 3s followed by a five-point run from Skinner.
Coming into the game, Monroe Central averaged nearly 53 points a game, but the Cougars kept the Golden Bears from getting into sync all night as evidenced by six first-half turnovers.
“Our kids absolutely performed,” Bender said. “I thought in the second half, we made [the Golden Bears] settle. I thought they looked tired from the first game.”
In the semifinals, Monroe Central rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Tipton 42-36, and Carroll beat Rensselaer 60-49.
Skinner finished the final with a game-high 17 points, Huerta registered 15 and Duff had 12.
As Carroll celebrates history in the interim, Duff said the Cougars’ confidence going forward is limitless.
“The confidence is soaring right now,” Duff said. “We feel like we can take anyone that’s left.”
Clay Maxfield, for the Kokomo Tribune
CARROLL 60, RENSSELAER 49
The Cougars were sharp and took care of business in the afternoon semifinal game.
The No. 6-ranked Cougars led wire-to-wire and pulled away late in a 60-49 win over Rensselaer.
While the Cougars (23-1) led the Bombers (12-13) from the wire, it was close most of the way including 39-38 after three quarters and 45-43 with 4:29 remaining.
A key sequence occurred when Duff rebounded his own miss on the front end of a one-and-one. He missed the putback attempt as well, but Skinner came down with the rebound and scored on a three-point play to give Carroll a 49-43 lead with 3:46 left.
Duff scored on a drive and then fed Will Eldridge for a score to make it 53-45 with 2:30 left. The Bombers misfired on back-to-back 3-point attempts and Skinner scored on back-to-back baskets to make it 57-47 with 1:55 to go. The Bombers missed on two more attempts from long range and Duff made 3 of 4 free throws to push the Cougars’ lead to 60-48 as both teams cleared their benches with just over a minute to go.
Duff flirted with a triple-double and finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Cougars. Skinner had a double-double of 19 points and 12 boards. Huerta had 10 points and three steals. Eldridge added eight points and six boards.
The Cougars won the turnover battle 10-6 and the rebounding battle 38-27.
MONROE C. 42, TIPTON 36
Tipton led No. 1 Monroe Central 12-8 after the first quarter, 23-20 at halftime and 34-29 after the third quarter. From there, the Blue Devils’ upset bid unraveled as Monroe Central outscored Tipton 13-2 in the final quarter. The Blue Devils made just 1 of 9 shots in the quarter and went the final 5:25 without scoring.
Nate Powell led the Devils with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting and eight rebounds. Nolan Swan scored 10 points and Sam Ridgeway had five points and six rebounds.
